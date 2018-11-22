Indeed puts the power of job search back in the hands of the job seeker in its new ad campaign

● Indeed’s new campaign brings user convenience to job search through ad placement

Indeed, the world’s no.1 job site, has launched its new brand campaign aimed at connecting job seekers with relevant work opportunities. The campaign seeks to garner the attention of new job seekers and introduce the brand to them through targeted advertisements that meet their requirements. With the new creatives, that build on the theme of India, Let’s Get to Work, Indeed’s goal is to continue to create awareness among job seekers while strengthening the brand’s connection with its audience through emotional messaging that strongly ties back to product benefits.

The advertisements will be embedded in videos that job seekers choose to watch on various digital platforms such as blogging sites, vlog channels, online music streaming channels and so on. With this campaign, Indeed shows how job search for Indians can be seamless and user-friendly with timely and hyperlocal search options.

The campaign’s key message centres on envisioning a new India which is marching forward towards employment. Having observed the Indian labour market scenario, Indeed understands the unique perspective and requirements of Indian job seekers and offers customised solutions to help India get to work.

Mr. Sashi Kumar, Managing Director at Indeed India says “Current job search alternatives in India are largely restricting, with only paid for openings posted online, while vital company information is unavailable, and opportunities being spread out across a number of platforms. Given this situation, the only option left to most job seekers is to upload their resume and hope to be contacted directly by recruiters. With Indeed’s holistic job search solution (universal search, reviews, job alerts, search filters, resume upload and more) Indian job seekers can finally take charge and find work that matters to them.”

Features from Indeed that enable an improved and informed job search, thus empowering the job seeker, include:

● Indeed Universal Search offers job seekers a one-stop destination for job opportunities from a number of sources online, such as company websites, job boards, and so on that they would otherwise have to manually search through.

● Advanced Search Filters allow job seekers to modify their job search to suit their particular requirements, be it in terms of location, timings, flexibility options, and more.

● Job Alerts from Indeed ensure that job seekers are able to continue their search even while on the move. As soon as there is a new opening relevant to them, job seekers are informed of it on email or their mobile phones, in real time.

● In addition, Indeed also hosts a company page for recruiters on its platform, which offers job seekers Company Reviews from fellow job seekers and Indeed users, thus offering key insights into an organisation’s policies and work culture.

Mr. Kumar adds, “Indeed has always been an advocate for job seekers, and we continue to work towards our mission of helping people find the right job for themselves. By allowing users to come across job opportunities that are pertinent to their interests, we empower job seekers to tailor their job search to suit their requirements.”

In the previous leg of the campaign, Indeed had focused on giving Indian jobseekers seamless access to finding their desired job. The campaign highlighted how the socially conscious youth of a new-age India is concerned about the future of the country and wants to work towards solving real issues like getting to work. The campaign stressed how the energies and mind space of this new generation of job seekers are now focused on helping the nation move forward.

You can view the new ad campaign here –

Advance search on Indeed – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5SWvJ2MeVk

Universal search on Indeed – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71H3ZOhHohA

Job alerts on Indeed – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwbLc5BJquU

Company reviews on Indeed – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfvZnL2GO5c

India, Let’s Get to Work – https://youtu.be/ZW8a7djoqaU

Changing Faces – https://youtu.be/k6TehDJz6A8