Global Metabolomics Market 2018: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Revenue and Forecast

[286 Pages Report] The global Metabolomics Market is expected to reach USD 2,386.4 million by 2021 from USD 1,209.4 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

Metabolomics Market is a powerful and unique analytical approach for the systematic identification and quantification of small-molecule metabolites, metabolite target analysis, metabolic profiling, and metabolic fingerprinting in various biological systems and samples.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Metabolomics Market.

Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/metabolomics-technology-market-900.html

Metabolomics Market majorly comprises detection techniques such as mass spectrometry (MS) and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR), and separation techniques such as gas chromatography. These techniques are used in metabolome studies, primarily in toxicology testing and developing personalized medicine.

Geographic Analysis:

Further country-wise breakdown of the Rest of Asia-Pacific Metabolomics Market into South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and others

Further country-wise breakdown of the Latin American Metabolomics Market into Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America

Key Questions Answered In This Research Report:

Metabolomics helps identify the type and number of compounds analyzed by making use of several complementary analytical methods and what would be the future of metabolomics instruments in the upcoming years?

How growing demand for personalized medicine and other factors would change the future of Metabolomics Market?

Browse and in-depth TOC on “Metabolomics Market”

188 — Tables

42 — Figures

286 — Pages

View more detailed TOC @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/metabolomics-technology-market-900.html

Objectives of the Study;

To define, describe, and forecast the global Metabolomics Market on the basis of product & service, application, indication, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the Metabolomics Market with respect to North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Request for Free Sample Report @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/metabolomics-technology-market-900.html

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine Drive the Metabolomics Market;

The growing focus on personalized medicine has driven the use of metabolomics tools by manufacturers engaged in developing rigorous strategies for understanding the root of a disease rather than simply treating a patient’s symptoms. Recent developments in analytical technologies, such as the emergence of high-resolution mass spectrometry, have provided revolutionary analytical capabilities in metabolomics, offering the detection of more than 10,000 metabolites at a given point of time.

Such developments are opening new opportunities for the utilization of metabolomics in the development of personalized and precision medicine. Considering significant developments in the field of metabolomics, coupled with the increasing focus of industry participants to leverage the advantages of metabolomics approaches in the development of personalized medicine, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1–888–600–6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com