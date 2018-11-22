Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market 2017 to Boom $2,945.5 Million Value by 2024 at a CAGR of 19.5%

• The global 3D printing medical devices market is segmented on the basis of application, raw material, technology and end-users

• The global 3D printing medical devices market is expected to reach XX USD Mn by 2024 with a growing CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2024

• The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies

3D printing is otherwise called as additive manufacturing that utilises layer-by-layer addition technique for producing the physical objects from 3D digital file. 3D printing technology is rising due to the increase in demands of the personalised medical care by providing customised medical devices based on the needs of the individuals. 3D printing technology is flourishing in many application areas in healthcare like medical, implants, drug manufacturing dental and others.

Factors such as continuous technological advancements in 3D printing, increase in public and private investments to develop new 3D printing technologies, rise in acceptance of 3D-printed implants and organs are propelling the demand of 3D printing medical devices market. In addition, growing demand of organ transplantation, consolidation of industry by mergers and acquisitions to enhance market share in the global 3D printing medical devices market. However, high cost associated with advanced 3D printers, lack of both structured regulatory frameworks and reimbursement policies, copyright and patent issues associated with the 3D printing of patented products is expected to hamper the market growth.

The global 3D printing devices is divided into following categories-

1. Basis of application

• Surgical Guides

• Implants

o Orthopedic

o Dental

o Crani-maxillofacial

• Surgical Instruments

• Bioengineering

• Others

2. Technology

• Droplet Deposition (DD)

o Fused deposition modeling (FDM) technology

o Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing (LDM)

o Multiphase Jet Solidification (MJS)

• Photopolymerization

o Stereo lithography (SLA)

o Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

o Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP)

• Laser Beam Melting

o Selective Laser melting (SLM)

o Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

o Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

• Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

• Laminated Object Manufacturing

• Others

3. Raw materials

• Metals

• Polymers

• Ceramics

• Biological Cells

• Others

4. End-users

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical centers

And lastly on the basis of geographical regions, the global 3D printing medical devices market is segmented into- Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and Africa.

North America is the leading consumer of 3D printing in the healthcare industry, followed by Europe. The 3D printing systems market would expect to exhibit significant growth in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions, owing to the increase in number of start-up companies and its rising awareness.

Factors such as increased government funding to enhance 3D printing applications, establishment of research and training centers, and raising awareness of 3D printing through conferences and events are propelling the growth of the 3D printing medical devices market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the players in the global 3D printing medical devices market are FabRx Ltd. (UK), Organovo Holdings (U.S.), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Inc. (Germany), Bio3D Technologies (Singapore), Arcam AB (Sweden), and Stratasys Ltd. (U.S.).

Ever increase in cost pressures on medical device manufacturers and their intense need to introduce innovative products has forced them to adopt 3D printing to reduce the manufacturing life cycle and to eliminate the traditional prototyping process. Increasing medical & pharma business, mainly because of increase in awareness regarding consumer health along with the increase in health issues are boosting the 3D printing equipment market.

