Gets The Best Yet Affordable Mot Testing Service For Your Vehicle Safety?

MOT testing is mandatory by law on all vehicles in the UK that are 3 years old or more. The annual assessment follows strict norms set out that determines if your car is fit for purpose and in roadworthy condition. The MOT test covers a broad range of vehicle safety checks including lights, tyre, seatbelts and emissions and can only be carried out by an MOT garage with DVSA-approved examiners. For a packed list of what is integrated in an MOT when you have your test at Greenwoods of Garsington, see our MOT checklist.

All through the Car MOT test the selected tester, a person recognized to judge your vehicle, will conduct a comprehensive inspection to ensure the vehicle is in roadworthy condition. On the other hand, it is not the same as having your vehicle serviced and the MOT test does not check the general mechanical condition of the vehicle. Also, the assessment is based on the condition of the vehicle on the day.

Why choose us?

We have been carrying out self-regulating MOT testing, and are proud to offer a commercial service to local enterprise. We as well offer Car Servicing Oxford for all makes and models of cars and vans. We offer our proficiency in car servicing, car repairs, including all types of body repairs located in Oxford near Chippinghurst & Cuddesdon. You can now book 3 levels of car servicing in Oxford with greenwoodsofgarsington.co.uk.

Whether you are a small business owner with a single vehicle or need MOTs carried out across a fleet, our competitively priced and thorough service is both objective and professional, and carried out by seasoned experts. Unlike other providers, our MOT testing is not linked to the garage, and is instead offered as a completed independent service. You can therefore be sure that testing will be carried out objectively, with no intention of finding fault with vehicles for the sake of doing unnecessary mechanical jobs. As we are a local council authority, you can have every faith in our abilities, capacity and trustworthiness. You can be sure of an honest, thorough job each and every time.

At greenwoodsofgarsington.co.uk we are one of the best Car Mot service providers where all our approved garages use genuine O.E car parts, which protect your car’s warranty at all times. If you need and MOT service on your commercial vehicle, make an appointment at your convenience at our Van MOT shop at greenwoodsofgarsington.co.uk. Time slots are available between Monday and Friday, 9 am to 6 pm. And on Saturday it is from 9 am to 4 pm.

