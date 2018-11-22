Flat Glass Industry Strategies, Margin, Overview, Trends, Vendor To 2022

22 Nov 2018: Flat Glass Market is anticipated to reach USD 124.14 billion by 2022. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Glass is a key material in construction industry. Growing automotive and construction industry worldwide will upsurge the demand for flat glass market in the forthcoming period. Glass finds its applications in modern constructions and enables individuals to enjoy panoramic sights from lofty heights. Flat glass is extensively used in scientific as well as industrial area. Flat glass is used in a variety of end-products that comprise windows and facades for solar panels, buildings, windscreens, and windows. In addition, changing focus toward the renovation of existing infrastructure and construction of energy efficient buildings.

Economies are also shifting toward renewable solar energy for use in several applications. All these factors are anticipated to witness lucrative growth and positive impact of the market in the years to come and anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.1% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Flat Glass Market may be explored by product outlook, applications, technology and geography. Flat Glass Market may be explored by product outlook as Laminated, Tempered, Insulating, Basic Float, and Others. The “Laminated” segment is dominated the Market in 2014 and anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. Due to factors increase in demand from the construction and building sector. Flat Glass Market may be explored by application as OEM, Automotive, Aftermarket, Construction, New, Interior, Refurbishment, and Others. The market may be explored by technology as Sheet, Float, and Rolled. The largest market share was dominated by “Float glass” in the Market.

The facts that attribute to the advantages of the new developing technology, such as fast and easy processing. In addition, with the help of this developing technology, it is easy, and perfectly smooth to produce flat glass. Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Flat Glass Industry in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period due to factors such as an extensive industrial base of power engines in China is one of the important features contributing to the development of the regional market. Fast expanding industrialization in Asia Pacific is expected to propel the market in the years to come. In addition, the favorable government enterprises in countries such as India and China for supporting the development of the automotive segment are enhancing the development of the market. Europe had a steady development in the last few years and is expected to post an identical inclination until 2022.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Flat Glass Market include Fu Yao Group, AGC Flat Glass (Dalian) Co. Ltd, JYSP, AVIC Sanxin, Asahi Glass Company, China Glass Holdings Ltd, China Yaohua Glass Group Corporation, Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, Saint-Gobain Hanglass Nanjing Co. Ltd, China Southern Glass Holding Co. Ltd, Guardian Industries, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, and Nippon Sheet Glass. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

