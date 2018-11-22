Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Analysis, Size, Share and Key Trends 2017-2027

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) foam is a bead foam used in automotives and industrial packaging applications. They exhibit unique properties such as thermal insulation, excellent energy absorption, chemical and water resistance, impact resistance etc. EPP foams are used extensively in industrial packaging due to its cushioning capability and its flexibility provides excellent protection to complex shapes.

EPP foams are available in different densities called high density EPP grade and low density EPP grade depending on the application. High density grade EPP foams exhibit excellent strength and reduced weight property and are used in applications where energy management is a critical parameter. Hence, they are used in automotive applications such as passenger safety parts and automotive bumpers. Low density EPP grades are used in industrial packaging applications and medium density EPP grades are used in consumer products and furniture.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2600

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising awareness of environmental concerns and increasing demand for fuel efficient and light weight cars is the major driver for the growth of global EPP foam market. There is an increase in production and consumption of automotives across the globe, which is expected to boost the global EPP foam market growth. The recyclable and light weight properties of EPP foam has enabled its application in wide range of industries such as packaging, aerospace, automotives etc. The excellent strength and light weight along with enhanced absorption properties has facilitated its use in automotive crash prone parts. The use of high density EPP foam in heavy industrial packaging is expected to drive the growth of global EPP foam market.

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: Segmentation

On the basis of grades, the global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market can be segmented as follows:-

High Density

Medium Density

Low Density

On the basis of application, the global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market can be segmented as follows:-

Industrial Packaging

Automotive Parts

Consumer Products

Building and Construction

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is estimated to account for significant share in global EPP foam market by 2016 end. This is attributed to the increase in vehicle production in the region. APEJ is expected to project high CAGR over the forecast period owing the increase in production of light weight and premium vehicles in emerging countries such as China, India and Korea. APEJ and North America is followed by Europe in terms of consumption in EPP foam market. This is attributed to its application in consumer products, building and construction and automotive components. The rising construction activities in MEA region is attributed to the growth of expanded polypropylene foam market in the region. Latin America is expected to exhibit high growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising industrialisation and construction activities in the region.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2600

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market are as follows:

Sonoco Protective Solutions

DS Smith Plastics

JSP Corporation

SSW Pearl Foam GmbH

BASF SE

Kaneka Corporation

The Woodbridge Group

Hanwha Corporation

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.