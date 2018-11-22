Beta-Carotene Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% during the period 2018- 2022 : Industry Share Report

Beta-carotene is a type of carotenoid which is commonly found in several plants and algae. Commercially, it can be extracted from natural and synthetic sources.

Analysts forecast the global beta-carotene market to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global beta-carotene market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of beta-carotene in different applications including food and beverage, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and animal feed applications.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-beta-carotene-market-2018-2022/request-sample

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global Beta-carotene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BASF

Hansen Holding

Foodchem International

Lycored

Royal DSM

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-beta-carotene-market-2018-2022

Market driver

Stringent regulations pertaining to the quality of food and dietary ingredients

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Health concerns associated with beta-carotene

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Increasing adoption of algae-derived beta-carotene

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

About Radiant Insights

Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. We assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. We have a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, our experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:

Michelle Thoras

201 Spear Street 1100,

Suite 3036, San Francisco,

CA 94105, United States

Tel: 1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Mail: sales@radiantinsights.com