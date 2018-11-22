Automated Test Equipment Market 2018 Global Trends, Share, Segments, Size, Competitor Strategy and Top Key Players by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Globally the market of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market includes growing demand for efficient power management, growing demand for smartphone which is accelerating market for semiconductors, and growing market of consumer electronics among others. The major factor that drives the growth of ATE market is raising complexities in consumer electronics, reduction in manufacturing time and cost and others. Hence the market for Automated Test Equipment (ATE) is expected to grow at 3.5% CAGR (2016-2022). However, technical limitation such as high competition among the industrial manufacturer and dynamic changes in the technology are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market.

That also affects test coverage and it often requires that devices under test (DUTs) be physically brought or sent to a lab. Another major factor that drives the market growth is rising complexities in consumer electronics and reduction in manufacturing time and cost. However, technical limitation such as high competition among the industrial manufacturer and dynamic changes in the technology is hindering the growth of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market.

Major Key Players:

• Chroma ATE Inc. (Taiwan)

• Cobham Plc (U.K.)

• Astronics Test Systems (U.S.)

• Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

• Teradyne Inc. (U.S.)

• Advantest Corporation (Japan)

• LTX-Credence Corporation (U.S.)

• Roos Instrument Inc. (U.S.)

• National instrument Corporation (U.S.)

• Marvin Test Solution Inc. (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1166

Industry News:

December 2017, IoT and 5G Test Will Make or Break Leaders. IoT and 5G test is challenging the status quo for leadership as cost, flexibility, ease of use, performance, and time-to-market acceleration. Equipment vendors and users respond to the conflicting dynamics in the next few years will affect who stays at the top of a test and measurement industry. Tektronix’s over-arching shift left strategy comes about as recognition that the role of a test in design verification and simulation needs to be spread more evenly from the end of the development process to earlier phases in the development cycle. A big part of this Shift Left work is to work toward a model where testing, simulation, compliance, and validation tools work together and yield similar results.

November 2017, Advantest launches innovative automated IC handler with thermal control for use in semiconductor engineering labs. Company’s new M4171 system reduces the cost of testing equipment and boosts productivity while enabling remote access from anywhere across the world, to meet the mobile electronics market’s need. This portable, single-site handler automates device loading and unloading, thermal conditioning and binning in engineering labs, where most testing today involves manual device handling. It also features an active thermal control capability typically available only on a larger footprint. The more costly production-volume handlers enables consumers to get higher utilization from their installed base.

Browse Full PR Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/global-automated-test-equipment-market

Automated Test Equipment Market Segmentation:

• Segmentation by component: industrial, mass interconnect, handler, prober, semiconductor.

• Segmentation by types: Memory ATE, Non Memory ATE, Discreet ATE.

• Segmentation by application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Telecommunication,medical, education.

• Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, rest of the world.

Automated Test Equipment Market Regional Analysis:

The semiconductor automated test equipment market is offering a lot of opportunities and there will be greater demand for the test equipment in the following years. North America is dominating global automated test equipment market with the largest market share in the region. The current trend in automated test equipment is that testing of both memory and non-memory devices are located in the Asia Pacific.

The memory automated test equipment market is likely to grow significantly across applications, especially coming from IoT and cloud infrastructure, which will probably activate the more consistent growth of automated test equipment. Global automated test equipment market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast rate. The NAND test market is expected to boost the growth of the memory automated test equipment market. High demand for reliable electronic products is driving the growth of the test handlers market.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automated-test-equipment-market-1166

Target Audience:

• OEM Manufacturer

• Component Manufacturer

• Hardware manufacturer

• Software Manufacturer

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com