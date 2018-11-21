Migraine Drugs Market: Growing Awareness about Migraine in Women to Boost Demand

The global migraine drugs market has considerable room for growth in the absence of a permanent cure for the condition and growing genericization of drugs. Hence, established companies in the market are seen upping allocations on research and development to come up with better drugs to satisfy the unmet demands, and thereby grow their sales and revenues. In the upcoming years, the market is expected to see entry of aspiring players too. All these will help to increase competition.

Migraine is a common occurrence worldwide. Hence, with the increasing global population, particularly female population – who are more prone to have migraine, the market for the drugs will likely rise at a steady pace. Posing a challenge to the market, on the downside, is the easy availability of generics and over reliance on over the counter (OTC) pain killers and other drugs in emerging and under developed markets.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global migraine drugs market will likely expand at a lackluster CAGR of 3.5% during the period between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$3.72 bn by 2025 from US$2.72 bn in 2016.

Depending upon the available treatments, the global market for migraine drugs can be divided into abortive treatment and prophylactic treatment. The abortive treatment can be further segmented into triptans, ergot alkoids, etc. The prophylactic treatment segment can be further divided into botulinum toxin, topiramate, etc. At present, the segment of abortive treatment leads the market with a higher share. The triptans are primarily powering the growth of the segment. The segment of prophylactic treatment is also expected to see steady growth in the next couple of years on the back of topiramate, which will likely rise at 3.4% CAGR in the forecast period. Increasing incidences of chronic migraine and rise in inclination towards prophylactic treatment of migraine is projected to fuel this growth.

Depending upon the route of administration, global migraine drugs market can again be classified into injectable, oral, and others including nasal sprays, transdermal patches, etc. Of them, oral route of administration accounts for a dominant share in the market because of their relatively cheaper price and easy availability of orally administrable drugs, namely triptans and topiramate.

Geographically, North America currently runs the show in the global migraine drugs market. In future too, it is predicted to retain its leading share by rising at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2025 to clock a revenue of US$2.13 bn by 2025-end. Factors pushing the market in the region to the fore are greater healthcare expenditure, rising occurrence of migraine, and availability of specialty migraine drugs. Europe trails North America in terms of market share and is forecasted to pull in a revenue to the tune of US$741.4 mn by 2025 by rising at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Vis-à-vis growth rate, Asia Pacific is projected to surpass all other regions by registering a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period on the back of growing healthcare expenditure and shift of focus by key players in emerging markets in India and China.

Some of the prominent participants in the global migraine drugs market are AstraZeneca Plc., Allergan Plc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly & Co. Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company (Johnson & Johnson), Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zosano Pharma Corporation, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Eisai Co., Ltd.

