Join 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Varkala at Suddha Anand Yogshala!!!

Varkal, India, Suddha Anand Yogshala is one of the best and leading yoga teacher training center in Varkala, India. They offer various yoga teacher training courses, meditation classes, and yoga retreat programs in Varkala. Soon they are going to start a new session for 200 hour Hatha & vinyasa foundations yoga teacher training in Varkala at discounted price. Join them and reach your personal goals together with the world’s best teachers.

Suddha Anand Yogshala Yoga is a well-known name for their yoga teacher training courses across the world because their training will help people enhance their strength level of their mind, body and spirit. They are specialised in 200, and 300-hour residential yoga teacher training programs in India and are internationally recognised and registered with the Yoga Alliance USA.

They have created a nurturing and holistic environment where students can come to practice, to learn, to teach, and to ultimately begin the journey inward. They have recently announced their 200 hours Hatha/vinyasa foundations program at a discounted price of 600USD to non-residential students. This is a great option for students, who are really on a tight budget and also those who wish to stay in more premium accommodation then what they offer while studying.

They have a special promotion on last minute bookings for November 200 hour YTT from 15th November 2018 to 12th December 2018. They are offering tuition at 799USD with shared accommodation. Remember the seats are filling fast.

Also, they are offering special class packages and monthly memberships to those who are not attending their TTC programs, and they can also attend daily asana classes. This will start from 15th October 2018, and they will be offering the following classes daily:

• 7-8:30 am Ashtanga vinyasa Mysore style

• 9-10:30 am slow flow

• 4-5:30 pm Ashtanga Vinyasa primary series led class

• 6-7:30 pm yoga

People can purchase a 10 or 20 class package or an unlimited monthly membership directly from their website. Their main focus behind organising these classes is to not only improve your strength & flexibility, but to rejuvenate your whole being.

About The Company:

Suddha Anand Yogshala is a premier yoga retreat and ashram in Varkala, Kerala, set over a half-an-acre piece of beautiful and tranquil land with lush greenery all around and the Arabian Sea shoreline just 5 minutes away. The retreat offers a chance for people to relax, rejuvenate and reconnect with themselves in an ocean-facing yogshala, through a number of yoga retreat packages.