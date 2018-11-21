HM Pectin Dominates Citrus Pectin Demand, LM Pectin Sales Growing on the Back of No-Sugar Diet Trend, Finds Fact.MR

Global consumption of citrus pectin is expected to reach nearly 10,000 tonnes in 2018, a marginal rise of 400 tonnes over 2017, according to Fact.MR’s new study. Overall growth of the Citrus Pectin Market can be attributed to,

Considerable demand for natural hydrocolloid emulsifiers in the food and beverage sector

Promising results regarding modified citrus pectin’s anti-cancer properties

FDA’s recent guidance on certain non-digestible carbohydrates including citrus fibers to be termed as dietary fibers

“A hefty demand for jams, jellies and confectioneries across world regions is set to boost demand for plant-based citrus pectin in F&B sector. While clean label further ensures sustainability of the citrus pectin market, citrus fibers’ categorization among dietary fiber by FDA further approves safe consumption of citrus pectin in different food products,” says senior analyst at Fact.MR.

The study opines that citrus pectin is used extensively in jams and jellies. While the application of citrus pectin in the production of jams and jellies continues, beverages, confectioneries and bakery fillings & toppings also registered comparable demand for citrus pectin and collectively held nearly 35% of the total consumption in 2017.

There are two commercial citrus pectin available – low methoxyl pectin and high methoxyl pectin. Fact.MR study finds that high methoxyl pectin will register a demand for over 5,500 tonnes in 2018. Extensive application of high methoxyl (HM) pectin in jams, jellies, juices, acid drinks and confectioneries has led manufacturers to expand their HM pectin facilities.

Consumption of low methoxyl pectin, as per Fact.MR study will closely follow HM pectin and account for over two-fifth of the global demand in 2018. Demand for low methoxyl protein is gaining traction on the back of increasing demand for low or no-sugar jellies and juices amid ongoing health & wellness trend of low sugar intake.

Beneficial results of citrus pectin for the treatment of cancer have led the pharmaceutical industry to invest in citrus pectin. Naturally extracted pectin from citrus has been traditionally appreciated by consumers as well as pharmacists. Citrus pectin has been used as a drug delivery agent and is under study for its anti-cancer properties.

In terms of citrus pectin source, Fact.MR finds that oranges are highly sought after for the extraction of pectin. In 2017, over 60% of the global citrus pectin was produced from oranges and the status quo is expected to continue in 2018. Tangerines/mandarins are the second most preferred sources of citrus pectin and accounted for one-fifth of total citrus pectin demand. The citrus pectin derived from tangerines/mandarins contains the highest pectin content which helps in improved digestion.

Fact.MR study estimated that Europe will register two-fifth of the global citrus pectin consumption in 2018. Half of the global imports of marmalades, jams, jellies and purees are held by Europe. In addition, increasing consumption of organic foods and the penetration of clean label trend is expected to encourage natural food ingredient demand, thereby fuelling the revenues of citrus pectin market in the region.

According to the study, North America is the second largest consumer of the wherein the U.S is expected to hold a hefty 90% share of citrus pectin market revenue. The region will register considerable demand for citrus pectin in confectioneries, jams and jellies applications.

Fact.MR study shows that top seven players of tier 1 hold over 55% of the total citrus pectin market share. Expansion of production capacities as their prominent market strategy, these players are foraying in high growth regions. For example, Cargill, the F&B giant has announced the investment of a hefty amount for the expansion of a new HM pectin plant in Brazil. Fiberstar, Inc., another leading citrus pectin provider signed an agreement with Batory Foods in July 2018 to expand its distribution network across the Western US.