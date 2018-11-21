Global Food Processing Equipment Market Worth 74.019 Billion USD By 2022

Meticulous Research, states that Global Food Processing Equipment Market will reach USD 74,019.6 million in 2022 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017. One of the prime factors behind this growth is the growing focus on food safety & safety of workers.

The global food processing equipment market is mainly segmented by type into meat, poultry, and sea food processing equipment, bakery processing equipment,beverage processing equipment, dairy processing equipment, fruit and vegetable processing, and other food processing equipment.The global food safety is increasingly becoming a global challenge both by virtue of its public health impact, as well as its economic and political implications. In the 21st century, food safety is concerns have dramatically increased with regard to incidences of contaminated food products. These concerns have risen because contaminated products can result in serious risk to the wellbeing and health of consumers. Processing contributes to food security by minimizing waste and losses in the food chain and by increasing food availability and marketability. The food and beverage processors are under more pressure than ever to ensure the safety of their products and protect their brand reputation.

To ensure global food processing equipment market is, adequate equipment calibration plays an important role when food is handled and produced. It ensures that equipment monitors a food process accurately and consistently, and controls physical, chemical or biological hazards in the food operation. For example, good hygienic design prevents the contamination of the product with substances that would adversely affect the health of the consumer. Such contamination could be microbiological (e.g. pathogens), chemical (e.g. lubricating fluids, cleaning chemicals), and physical (e.g. glass). A good equipment program minimizes the chances of food contamination in a facility. In addition, the design of machinery used for food processing also has to be taken into account to comply with food safety regulations. There are standards for machinery design, such as the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) equipment design standard, to ensure all food handling and processing is performed to a high standard of hygiene. Thus, to ensure the food safety and comply with regulations, food manufacturers are demanding new machineries as well as upgrading existing production lines. Further, working in food and beverage manufacturing requires an uncompromising commitment to health and safety of workers involved throughout the food handling process.

The worker safety record in the food processing business has long lagged other sectors. Food processing workers get hurt more than people working in other manufacturing industries. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the U.S. Department of Labor, in 2015, food industry workers had a 60 percent higher rate of occupational injury or illness than workers in other industries in the U.S. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the U.S., the food processing industry’s injury rate was 5% in 2013. The global food processing equipment market refers to the quality of food production, distribution, and consumption practices that prevent the contamination and deterioration of the food. It also refers as a scientific discipline that provides assurance that food will not cause harm to the consumer, when it is prepared or eaten according to its intended use. To overcome these problems, there is increasing demand for food processing equipment designed and manufactured in such a way that meets all relevant industry standards, a better work environment, and improved operator safety.

Hence, to protect consumers and workers, the food processors are taking all the necessary steps to prevent or eliminate potential food safety hazards along with workers wellbeing in their operation, and this creates a demand for equipment which are designed, fabricated, constructed, and installed according to sanitary and safety design principles, thus driving the global food processing equipment market.

