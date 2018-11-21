Germany Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market is Projected to Expand at a Subsequent CAGR till 2025

21 November 2018, The Brazil Apparel Market is projected to reach USD 42.80 billion by 2025, expanding at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period. Rising disposable income of people and growing consciousness for international fashion trends are the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. Factors such as increasing shift towards international fashion along with spiraling number of retail outlets in the market are anticipated to encourage Brazilian people to adopt fashionable apparel.

Diversified manufacturing activities, digitalization, and proliferation of smartphones are likely to have a positive impact on the sales of apparel in Brazil owing to time saving and convenience factors. Brazil is one of the largest exporters of apparel and fashionable goods. Arab countries are some of the largest importers of apparels and textiles from Brazil. The United Arab Emirates accounted for the highest imports from Brazil, followed by Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco. Advanced techniques used in manufacturing industry items would probably help manufacturers to meet the global demand from various countries.

The country has experienced sluggish growth in the apparel and textile industry owing to its economic downfall. Economic downturn recorded during the year 2015-16 left the apparel industry highly affected. Nevertheless, with the recovering economy, the apparel industry is expected to rebound over the coming years. Heightened interest of the government and private players in country’s apparel and textile industry has contributed in making the country one among the top textile producing countries. Brazil is also marked as one of the leading countries in consumption of hygiene textiles. On that front, it is estimated to record double-digit growth in the coming years.

Rising disposable income coupled with improved fashion trends among young generation is projected to drive the apparel industry. Additionally, widening base of young population and changing trends associated with fashionable goods is playing an imperative role in the development of the market. The Brazilian government is supporting small vendors by providing subsides and large companies by minimizing trade barriers to develop favorable business environment in the country.

The Brazil apparel industry has been reviewed on the basis of type and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is divided into women, men, and children’s apparel. Furthermore, the market is bifurcated into online and offline distribution channels, on the basis of distribution channels. Offline distribution channel includes sales through hypermarkets, supermarkets, retails outlets, and departmental stores.

The market is marked with presence of many small and large companies operating in online and offline business. Some of the key players in the market are Nike; Adidas; Puma; WinCraft; and Tee Spring, Inc. Additionally, local and small retailer dealing in the market contribute more than half of the total revenue generated by the overall manufacturers and sellers in the country, making it a highly fragmented domestic retail apparel industry.

Small manufacturers are merging their companies with large players to increase company profits as this strategy will help them in selling their products under popular brand names. Mergers and acquisitions help companies to expand their product offerings. Wholesalers and manufacturers are focusing on innovative ways of selling their products directly to consumers, which will cut down the middlemen cost and subsequently decreasing the cost of products. Online platforms and channels assist in establishing a strong and direct relationship between wholesalers and consumers.

Hexa Research has segmented the Brazil apparel market report based on type and distribution channel:

Segmentation by Type, 2015 – 2025 (USD Million)

• Women

• Men

• Children

Segmentation by Distribution Channel, 2017 (% share)

• Online

• Offline

Key players analyzed

• Adidas

• Nike

• Puma

• WinCraft

• Teespring, Inc.

