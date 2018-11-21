GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market is Projected to Reach US$ 19,162.4 Thousand by 2026

According to a new market report pertaining to the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market, published by Transparency Market Research, the global GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market is expected to reach US$ 19,162.4 Thousand by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. North America will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at above 11.6% through 2026. In Europe, the U.K., Germany, and France are expected to be the major contributors toward the growth of the GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market over the forecast period.

Rising demand for modern electronic warfare driving the global GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market

Increasing demand for technologically advanced electronic wafers along with rising investment by various semiconductor manufacturers to build advanced electronic wafer to meet the rising demand is the most significant factor driving theGaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market. Diamond semiconductor substrate is expected to witness a surge in demand especially to manufacture power electronics to be used in development of high-end RF and microwave technologies for the aerospace and defense sectors in order to detect, track, analyze, and intercept the enemy’s radar and communication system. Across the globe, demand for GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates is foreseen to gain strong momentum due to rising applications of GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates in applications of RF power amplifiers, microwave & millimeter wave circuits, radar sensing equipment, tactical radios, communication satellite equipment, wireless infrastructure, and others.

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market: Scope of the Report

The global GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market is broadly segmented by type, application, and end-use industry. In terms of revenue, single crystal diamond segment accounted for major market share of 55.1% in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, in order to fulfill the global demand, various single crystal diamond manufacturers are now focusing on research and development activities on a regular basis in order to find the application of GaN on diamond in conjugation with other semiconductor substrates. Single crystal diamond is suitable to manufacture diamond electronic devices that are considered to be an emerging field of research and development. Based on application, the RF power amplifier segment held the second highest market share in 2017. The RF power amplifier segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.The communication satellite equipment segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period. Demand for high power applicationsin satellite communication is also predicted to boost the demand for GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates in the coming years. Additionally, the research & development segment held the second largest share of the global GaN on diamond semiconductor substrates market in 2017. The intrinsic property of GaN makes it superior as compared to silicon and GaAs for high power applications. The predicted deployment of 5G networks infrastructure in the near future is expected to impact the growth of the market positively.The aerospace & defense segment is expected to register high CAGR growth of 11.6% over the forecast period due to the high adoption of these substrates in different types of aerospace and defense applications such as radar sensing equipment, satellite communication devices, and tactical communication radios.