‘Dark Side of Life Mumbai City’ is a very interesting and entertaining film for the audience

Deepraj Rana who will be next seen in ‘Prasthanam’ says his upcoming film, ‘Dark Side of Life Mumbai City’ will be very interesting and entertaining film for the audience .

Deepraj interacted with media for the film ‘Dark Side of Life Mumbai City’s promotion on Monday.

Rana will be seen as a cop in the film who has had a traumatic experience as a child. Talking about his character he said, “The childhood experience he had, stays with him throughout his life affecting his mind, decisions, and way of living. His story is about the repercussions of his traumatic experience and how he finds help to get out of it. The film has such few more stories which will feature, K.K Menon, Mahesh Bhatt and more.

Another great thing about this movie is that the characters are linked to each other in some or the other way. The way the film is written is amazing and I really enjoyed working with the director. The content is very new, different. It is a modern film about today’s times.”

‘The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City’ will debut Mahesh Bhatt as a painter and Avi as a singer alongside, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Deepraj Rana, Alisha Seema Khan, Gul Hameed, Neha Khan, Jyoti Malshe, Irfan Hussein, Aarti Puri & Kay Kay Menon in the pivotal roles.

The film is trying to tell the truth about the hardship everyone goes through but at the same time trying to leave the audience with hope at the end. When asked what he thinks about the director’s approach to the film, Rana said, “Everyone tries in their own ways to seek peace and happiness by solving their problems and keeping away from them. This film has brought forward very unique problems in people’s lives and how they survive through it will be very interesting and entertaining for the audience.”

Backed by Rajesh Pardasani’s production and directed by Tariq Khan, ‘The Dark Side Of Life: Mumbai City ‘ will release on 23rd November.

Deepraj Rana is currently busy shooting for the Sanjay Dutt production’s film, ‘Prasthanam’ while he will also appear in Himanshu Dhulia’s ‘Milan Talkies’.