Aquaculture Therapeutics Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026

The Farming or the culturing of aquatic animals like the fishes, algae, mollusks, crustaceans, aquatic plants and other aquatic organisms in different types of water is termed as Aquaculture. The cultivation process involves nurturing of these aquatic organism in the controlled condition either in fresh or in salt water. Later on these aquatic organisms are then harvested to be served as the source of nutrition or to be used for many other purposes. The aquatic animals are very sensitive and are prone to various epidemic diseases. Other factors affecting the aquatic cultured animals are Pathogens (e.g. bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites) exist in all natural water bodies.

At the same time crowded culture environment makes the causes high risk for infection and makes the fishes nervous. Crowding also results in fish knocking eventually leading to surface wounds which is a cause for inaction. These can be cured using several FDA approved antibiotics and other medicines. Apart from diseases medicines are used to improve the wellbeing of the fishes in the aquaculture. The list of drugs includes chorionic gonadotropin, formalin solution, florfenicol, oxytetracycline, tricaine methane sulfonate, hydrogen peroxide, sulfadimethoxine/ormetoprim combination, acetic acid, calcium chloride, calcium oxide, carbon dioxide gas, fuller’s earth, garlic (whole form), ice, magnesium sulfate, papain, potassium chloride, povidone iodine, sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride, sodium sulfite, thiamine hydrochloride, urea and tannic acid. The above mentioned drugs take care of the aquatic animals fighting with several diseases which are not only harmful to the aquatic animals but are also harmful to the consumer. There are two different categories of diseases which affect the aquatic population viz. diseases due to pathogens which are indigenous to the local environment and exotic pathogens.

Aquaculture Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

A lot of advances are taking place in the aquaculture therapeutics as there are several diseases which are affecting the animals cultured in the aquaculture. There are several diseases which are driving the aquaculture therapeutics market. Mostly the diseases are dependent on hygiene conditions which are to be maintained. Advances in aquaculture therapeutics, and growing demand for the more effective aquaculture therapeutic drugs are the factors expected to drive the growth of aquaculture therapeutics market. More over the demand for aquaculture is growing day by day due to the decreasing number of the oceanic fishes and increasing consumption of the fishes at a global level.

Aquaculture Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global Aquaculture therapeutics market has been classified on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global Aquaculture therapeutics market is divided into following:

Chorionic Gonadotropin

Formalin Solution

Florfenicol

Oxytetracycline

Tricaine Methane Sulfonate

Hydrogen Peroxide

Sulfadimethoxine/Ormetoprim combination

Based on the end user type, the global aquaculture therapeutics market is divided into following:

Veterinary Pharmacies

E commerce

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Aquaculture therapeutics market: Overview

Despite the long tradition of practicing aquaculture in several countries it is still a growing and a business with great scope. The requirement of aquaculture therapeutics is increasing day by day as more and more countries have stared adopting aquaculture which is cheaper source of protein. As the fishes or the animals are consumed by the human FDA has set up certain regulatory guidelines for the drugs to be administered to the fishes in aquaculture. They are categorized as conditionally approved animal drugs and indexed animal drugs. Depending upon environmental and diseased conditions these drugs are used in the aquatic fishes.

Aquaculture therapeutics market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global Aquaculture therapeutics market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa.China is the leading in the aquaculture market which contributes around 61% of the global aquaculture market which is followed by Indonesia and India.

Aquaculture therapeutics market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global Aquaculture therapeutics market are TunaTech GmbH, ViAqua Therapeutics Ltd, Alpharma, Inc.