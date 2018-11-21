3D Cell Culture Market by Product and Application

According to a new market research report “3D Cell Culture Market by Product (Scaffold-free (Hanging Drop, Bioreactor), Microfluidics, Magnetic Levitation), Application (Cancer, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Research) – Global Forecast to 2022”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the 3D Cell Culture Market is expected to reach USD 1,720.3 Million by 2022 from USD 682.8 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 20.3%.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rising focus on developing alternative methods for animal testing, funding initiatives from government and private investors, technological advancements and product launches, and growing awareness.

Scaffold-based 3D cell culture products expected to dominate the market in 2017.

Based on product, the 3D cell culture market is segmented into scaffold-based 3D cell culture, scaffold-free 3D cell culture, microfluidics-based 3D cell culture, and magnetic levitation and 3D bioprinting. In 2017, the scaffold-based 3D cell culture products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the 3D cell culture market. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the ability of scaffold-based products to mimic in vivo conditions, thus driving their adoption among end users.

North America to dominate the 3D cell culture market

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of cancer, presence of a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, significant support from the government in the form of funds and grants, availability of technologically advanced products, and presence of key market players.

The 3D cell culture market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players in the 3D cell culture market include Thermo Fisher (US), Corning (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck (Germany), ReproCELL (Japan), and InSphero (Switzerland). The other players operating in this market include Global Cell Solutions (US), Synthecon (US), 3D Biotek (US), Kuraray (Japan), Hamilton Company (US), Mimetas (Netherlands), Emulate (US), Nano3D Biosciences (US), and QGel (Switzerland).