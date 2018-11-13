Natural Surfactants Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry by 2026

Surfactants are generally known as surface active agents. Natural surfactants are directly taken from a natural source, which can be either plant or animal. They are obtained through some kind of natural separation methods such as extraction, precipitation, or distillation. Processing of natural surfactants does not include any organic synthesis, not even after treatment. Examples of natural surfactants include surfactants produced from bacteria and yeast, surfactants based on either sugar or amino acid as polar head group, and surfactants based on either fatty acid or sterol as hydrophobic tail. Natural surfactants produced though the methods mentioned above are well characterized and offer performance similar to that of conventional surfactants. The cost of biotechnologically produced surfactants is high due to the relatively low yield in fermentation and cumbersome work-up procedures. Surfactants based on either natural polar head group or natural hydrophobic tail exhibit significant potential.

Global Natural Surfactants Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the natural surfactants market can be segmented into nonionic, amphoteric, cationic, ethoxylates, and anionic. Nearly 2500 kilo tons of ethoxylates was produced in Europe in 2016. In terms of application, the market can be divided into personal care, cosmetics, detergents, industrial & institutional cleaning, oilfield chemicals, and others. In 2017, Clariant developed ‘GlucoPure,’ a natural bio-based surfactant used in dishwashing liquids. Nonionic natural surfactants are categorized into different classes of surfactants, which do not undergo ionization when dissolved in water. Nonionic natural surfactants are stable and are not easily affected by strong electrolytes. They are compatible with anionic, cationic, or amphoteric surfactants. Increase in usage of surfactants in detergents, wetting agents, solubilizers, and emulsifiers in various applications is driving the nonionic segment. Implementation of stringent regulations on toxic chemical substances and rise in consumer preference for personal care products manufactured using bio-based ingredients are boosting the personal care segment of the natural surfactants market. Growth in population and increase in usage of cosmetics are also estimated to boost the personal care segment during the forecast period.

Global Natural Surfactants Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, Europe dominated the global natural surfactants market in 2017. Europe and North America cumulatively accounted for more than 60% share of the global natural surfactants market in 2017. Rise in demand for natural surfactants in Europe can be ascribed to the rapid growth in end-use industries such as personal care, oilfield chemicals, and detergents. Asia Pacific is an emerging region of the global natural surfactants market, led by the presence of many manufacturers in the region. China is the prominent country of the natural surfactants market in Asia Pacific. Demand for natural surfactants is expected to increase in China and India during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for cosmetics and grooming products in the personal care segment in these countries. Increase in demand for less toxic and highly biodegradable natural surfactant products is driving the global natural surfactant market. The natural surfactants market in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace, while that in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period

Global Natural Surfactants Market: Key Players

Prominent companies operating in the global natural surfactants market include Galaxy Surfactants, Clariant, BASF S.E., Lonza, Air Products and Chemical Company, Stepan, and Huntsman Corporation. In October 2018, Lonza has invested in its range of polyglycerol ester based natural surfactants to investigate all the properties, functionalities under various conditions, and understand the potential of the ingredient. Polyglycerol ester based natural surfactants are described by the company as an attractive green alternative to the current nonionic surfactants.

