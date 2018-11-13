Indonesia, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal to Participate Alongwith India at Asia’s Biggest Tea Coffee Trade Show at Mumbai, India

* Spread over 2 floors, 6th World Tea Coffee Expo 2018 to be held from 29th Nov – 1st Dec 2018 at Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai.

Mumbai, India, November 13, 2018 — With India growing leaps and bounds in the Tea & Coffee sector – both in terms of production, consumption and innovation – global companies are converging at the 6th Mumbai World Tea Coffee Expo 2018 from Thu 29 Nov to Sat 1 Dec 2018 @ Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai INDIA. WTCE marks South Asia’s largest dedicated annual business gathering of the Tea, Coffee and related segments. The Expo offers huge potential for appointing Distributors, Bulk deals, joint ventures, franchising, networking, meeting government officials, marketing alliances and overall branding.

With 70+ exhibitors from 7 countries including government pavilions and anticipated 4000+ trade visitors from across the world, companies participating at WTCE 2018 can expand their foothold in the market or enter newer markets. The show has become the ideal launch pad for new products especially for SMEs who don’t have large budgets.

The 2018 edition shall feature Tea & Coffee Brands/Products, Machineries, Innovative Technologies, Flavours, Ingredients, Sugar/Sweeteners, Vending Solutions, Packaging, Certifications, Boards etc from Indonesia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Australia, Nepal and India. Thanks to the proliferation of café culture phenomenon, market is growing rapidly with the entry of many local and regional players offering.

Says Priti M Kapadia, Director, Sentinel Exhibitions Asia P Ltd, organizers of this unique trade fair, “For new entrants, the expo becomes a single sourcing avenue for all their requirements. In India, a number of Tea / Coffee estate owners are in the process of launching their own brands for which they seek latest technology, machinery and packaging. For such players to survive – and thrive – they need to adapt innovative technology, quality services and diligence of international vendors.” WTCE also includes a 2 day HI-level conference by leading speakers from India and abroad and Workshops on last day imparting sommeliering, barista and other skills including Tea tasting sessions. Entry to Expo + Conference + Workshops is free.

Increased competitive pressure is pushing new product development which is fuelling industry demand. Most International companies which have entered India are doing brisk business and expanding their operations. WTCE is the catalyst for International companies to target this huge market.

For further information please log onto http://www.worldteacoffeeexpo.com or call on +912228625132 or email to info@worldteacoffeeexpo.com

Press & Media Contact:

SPR Pvt Ltd

+91 22 2862 5132

info@publicrelationindia.com

http://www.worldteacoffeeexpo.com