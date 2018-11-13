Europe Semi and Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market Report | Size, Share, Trending Technology | Forecasted till 2030

A new market research report introduced by TechSci Research provides an overall analysis of Europe Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market. The presented market report will incorporate all the major factors and advancements that assume an imperative role in market growth in the anticipated range of 14 years. It likewise introduces the overview of industry players, preferences, challenges the market is experiencing. The research report gives an entire comprehension of the Europe Semi & Fully Autonomous Vehicle Market in terms of revenue.

Europe semi & fully autonomous vehicle market stood at $ 1.1 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 21% to reach $ 16 billion by 2030. Anticipated growth of the market is led by growing government support for developing driverless vehicles to ensure safe driving. Moreover, over the last few years, automobile manufacturers have been constantly focusing on enhancing the safety features in the vehicles, which is further anticipated to positively influence Europe semi & fully autonomous vehicle market. Additionally, growing interests of technology giants such as Google, Intel, etc., is encouraging companies worldwide to focus on the concept of autonomous vehicles. Furthermore, increasing research & development in self-driving concept is anticipated to fuel growth in the market in the coming years.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as semi & fully autonomous vehicle dealers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.

Some of the major players operating in Europe semi & fully autonomous vehicle market are BMW AG, General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Tesla Motors Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) NV, and Hyundai Motor Company, among others.

