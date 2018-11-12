Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines Market Overview, Analysis and Development Trends Report 2025

12th November 2018 – Global Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Market is expected to gain a positive CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. Foot and mouth disease is a severe and highly contagious viral disease in animals. Thought it is not fatal always, it causes suffering and vastly lessens commercial value of animals. Cattle, swine, sheep, deer and goats are highly vulnerable to critical illness post incubation period.

Signs such as fever, blister-like lesions followed by erosions on tongue and lips in the mouth, muzzle and snout. Excessive salivation, lameness and decreased feed consumption is observed in this phase of disease. Contrarily, vaccines are used to produce or stimulate immunity against a particular disease. FMD vaccines kill certain virus. Further, there seven different type of virus having no universal vaccine against the disease.

Vaccines for FMD must match to the type and subtype prevailing in the affected area. On matching to the type and subtype, the vaccine normally protects the animals from developing clinical signs of disease but not necessarily it protects the FMD infection. Driving factors responsible for the growth of foot and mouth disease vaccine market includes government initiatives to control FMD outbreaks and rise in meat consumption and dairy products. Also, significance of FMD vaccines in African and Asian regions also add to the growth of foot and mouth disease vaccine market.

Based on animal type, the foot and mouth vaccines market is segmented into sheep, cow, buffalo and goat. Geographically, foot and mouth disease vaccine market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market is expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period and also accounts for major share owing to dominance for revenue generation.

MEA regions are also expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period owing to rise in outbreaks and demand for vaccines. Europe and North American market have little or no growth since these regions are free from FMD and need no FMD vaccines. The key players in the foot and mouth disease vaccine market include Brilliant Bio Pharma Ltd, Bayer AG, Agrovet Co., Biogenesis Bago, Inova Biotecnologia, and Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

