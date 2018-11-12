10 Tips for Finding an Expert Witness for a Failed Software Implementation

Failed SAP ERP Software Implementation services

SAP ERP Software Implementation failure can contain anything from operational interrupt to price and postponed to the overruns to a lack of profit realization. Organizations undergo ERP losses often file lawsuits and hire counsel to defend their cases. This counsel then seeks the help of an expert truth.

An ERP expert truth allows action support to attorneys representing software developers, system integrators or with end-user clients. The expert witness works nearly counsel with to explain where the failure points lie within failed ERP implementations.

If you’re a counselor, software developer, VAR or end-user obtain a software expert truth,

These are 10 good tips for finding better ERP Implementation

1. Look for an expert Truth who is Impartial

Does the expert truth have any relation to software vendors or system integrators? If so, this should remove him or her from being participated in a case. This bias is not always revealed upfront.

2.Search for an expert witness who has worked with vendors and end-user clients

An expert witness who does not have experience with both should be removed, as this may specify bias toward single clients.

3. Analyze their testimony experience

Do they have the technical knowledge to analyze a case particular point? Do they have experience removing, and have they given expert testimony before a judge?

4. Control if they use an individual or team-based approach

Will 1 expert do all the work by himself? This comes down to price issues. There may be thousands of files to verify to find the point causes of failure, and you don’t allow to pay the rate of the expert for work that a qualified analyst can accomplish.

5. Check the expert has previously been disqualified

Has your specialist ever been disqualified prior to testimony? This is one of the first questions opposing committee will ask, and if the answer is “yes,” then the expert will likely be removed again.

6.Examine the amount of specialist witness experience

How many situations have your specialist worked on? If the answer is 1 (or fewer), you need to question the specialist to see how he or she holds up under intense scrutiny.

7.Search for a specialist who has consistent historical documentation

Does your specialist have a consistent history represented in his or her CV, resume, expert witness listings, social media, and other sources?

8. Look for a specialist with a history of publication

Has your specialist been interviewed by dependable media sources? Has he or she personally published articles or whitepapers? Some specialist will take another person’s work and represent it as their own.

9. Search for schedule flexibility

Often, deposition and court dates are not fixed. Is your specialist schedule flexible enough to balance the movements in times and dates by opposing counsel or the court?

10. Find an expert who is detail-oriented

Is your expert a detailed person who will commit to the required time and effort to provide a comprehensive examination of the facts? Or are they a person who will improvise when faced with tough questions? Your specialist needs a thorough knowledge of the issues impacting the case.

Conclusion

Following these guidelines when looking for a specialist witness will save you time and investment in the long-run. It takes time to analyze expert witness qualifications, your struggle will pay off when your chosen good specialist delivers a testimony that wins the case.