Wi-Fi Hotspot (Dongle) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Wi-Fi hotspot is a physical area or location where people obtain Internet access by using Wi-Fi technology, with the help of a wireless local area network (WLAN). This is achieved by using a router, which is connected to an internet service provider (ISP). A dongle is a USB-sized device that is plugged to the computer and enables the computer to connect to the internet. It is basically a modem that lets the computer to connect to the wireless or mobile broadband network.

Commercialization of 5G technology is expected to boost the growth of the global Wi-Fi Hotspot (dongle) market at enterprise level. Introduction of 5G-based Wi-Fi modems and routers is likely to boost speed, bandwidth, and internet accessibility at the premises. Such a modem is expected to be highly popular among mid-size and small enterprises, which in turn is projected to propel the market. Expansion of PC and laptop markets is also driving the Wi-Fi hotspot (dongle) market. Focus on strengthening their brand presence among the target audience and providing suitable service offerings can help key players to gain the traction in the market.

The global Wi-Fi hotspot (dongle) market can be segmented based on connectivity, pricing model, end-user, and region. In terms of connectivity, the market can be classified into 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. The 4G segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to the rise in penetration of 4G connectivity globally. In terms of pricing model, the global Wi-Fi hostspot (dongle) market can be divided into prepaid dongle and postpaid dongle. The prepaid dongle segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market can be segregated into residential/personal and commercial.

In terms of region, the global Wi-Fi hotspot (dongle) market can be classified into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. Presently, North America dominates the global market, in terms of its revenue, followed by Europe. Expansion of the market in North America is primarily attributable to the expansion of the market in the U.S. and Canada. The Wi-Fi hotspot (dongle) market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by increase in demand for wireless internet connectivity.

The players in the Wi-Fi hotspot (dongle) market are either focused on expansion of their global footprint or diversifying their service offerings in the same region. Expansion of operations and service offerings creates an opportunity to generate revenue from new streams. The key point is to expand strategically. Furthermore, key players are emphasizing on providing their services at unique prices, as the price war in the telecommunication industry is expected to continue in the market. Vendors operating in the market largely provide flexible pricing model to their customers.