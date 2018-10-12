Smart Education and Learning Market 2025- by Key Drivers, Feature Trends and Driving Factors

12th October, 2018- Smart Education and Learning Market is estimated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to increasing number of students opting for distant learning and digital education courses. The market is extensively catering to the requirement of international and government standardization bodies for development and training of workforce in various sectors. The execution of student information systems helps institutions in incorporating student information and enabling administrators to access resources efficiently.

Educational institutions control a variety of sources to sustain their technology goals and objectives. K-12 and higher education institutions have become more receptive towards the implementation of technology in classrooms. However, lack of funds from state and local government may pose a challenge to market growth. Smart learning and collaboration enables mobility among professors and students. Education institutions have become more vigilant towards the application of hi-tech learning devices.

The introduction of technology into the classroom and learning space has empowered varying curriculum, multi-modal training and spawning numerous forms of associations and online research. In today’s technology empowered knowledge market, various institutions encounter complexities while leveraging technology within the campus. Key market trends such as execution of education technology and effective incorporation generate a prospect to impart education for institutions in a more interactive and effective manner. The technologies that make a difference in the educational pattern include simulations, interactive white boards along with social media and games.

The smart education and learning market is expected to be driven by some factors such as progression of interactive learning systems, emergence of digital education, online and blended learning and growth of educational applications. Low infrastructure cost, workforce and varied teaching methods are projected to fuel the market demand over the forecast period. Key market opportunities include growth of educational technology. The other features of smart education and learning include generating services that exceed geographical and language limits as well as time and culture barriers.

