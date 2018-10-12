David Adler set for Expo & Engage keynote at Event Tech Live

Organisers of Event Tech Live have confirmed David Adler, CEO and Founder of BizBash, as the opening day’s keynote speaker on the Expo & Engage Stage.

A primary source of ideas, news, and resources for event and meeting professionals Stateside, BizBash attracts some 225,000 unique users every month, looking for venues, ideas, technology and tools for their next event.

Sponsored by D2i Systems’ event management platform Engage, other sessions/roundtable topics on the Expo & Engage Stage include: The True Value of the Event App, The Digital Transformation of Exhibitions, The Future of Event Registration, What Does Matchmaking Means for Exhibitions? and Farnborough International Airshow – Event Tech Behind the Scenes/How it’s Made.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “BizBash is the biggest media property in the business-to-business event industry so we’re really excited to have a keynote from David Adler. He’s also been involved with State Department, on a voluntary basis, as a consultant to the Chief of Protocol, and it will be a fascinating 45 minutes.

“The Exhibition world has to keep moving to stay relevant to a very different visitor mindset from even 10 years ago. Technology is a perfect partner to that end and understanding, amplifying, how the relationship works fosters all the Expo & Engage content.”

See the full programme of Event Tech Live 2018 sessions at here.

Event Tech Live is at the Old Truman Brewery, East London, on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 of November. Register here