Automotive Engine Management System Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Automotive Engine Management System Market (by engine type (gasoline and diesel) and vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVS) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVS))) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Automotive Engine Management System. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Automotive Engine Management System cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Automotive Engine Management System growth factors.

The forecast Automotive Engine Management System Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Automotive Engine Management System on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global automotive engine management system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

An automotive engine is a complex complex piece of precision precision-built machinery. It provides power to drive the vehicle’s wheels. Furthermore, the engines used in automotive are known as internal combustion engine as the burning of fuels and air takes place inside the system. Moreover, the use of engine management systems have become important as they support various vehicle manufacturers in meeting current and future emission requirements.

New sensors are being used in engine management system for better performance of the engines expected to the major driving factor for the automotive engine management system. Additionally, regulatory actions around the world have become very strict regarding the Volkswagen emission scandal this in turn is this is anticipated to fuel the growth of the automotive engine management market over the forecast period. However, high cost of the engine management due to is likely to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, According to OICA, the sales of new vehicles have been increased in 2016 the number of vehicles sold were 9.38 million in 2016 Moreover, the new concept of open engine management system that makes use of EMS3 platform and open electronic software architecture has opened new doors of opportunity for the key players in the automotive engine management system.

Upgraded engine control units limits lowers emission and delivers more power to the automotives.Hence, Carburetors are being replaced with fuel injection systems, which are more advanced and provide more fuel efficiency can provide several growth opportunities in the automotive engine management market.

Among the geographies, Asia pacific held the largest market in automotive engine management market due to the presence of huge population with rising disposable income. Furthermore, North America is anticipated to be the largest automotive engine manufacturing around the globe. On the other hand, over the couple of years the automotive industry is expected to experience a boosting phase in the global market as several new technologies such as ADAS, LiDAR, and powertrain are streaming into the market.

The prominent players in the automotive engine management system market include Continental AG Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive, Hella KgaA Hueck, Robert Bosch, and Hitachi Automotive Systems. Mercedes-Benz uses under scanner for emission operation using a cheat software in engine management system. In addition, these are continuously focusing on improving productivity and efficiency of the company’s performance; at the same time, they are concentrating on their cost reduction to improve their profit margins.

Segment Covered

The report on global automotive engine management system market covers segments such as, engine type and vehicle type. On the basis of engine type the global automotive engine management system market is categorized into gasoline and diesel. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive engine management system market is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (lcvs) and heavy commercial vehicles (hcvs).

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive engine management system market such as, MBE Systems, Infineon Technology, NGK Spark Plug, Sensata Technologies, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Robert Bosch, Hella KgaA Hueck, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation and Continental AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive engine management system market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive engine management system market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive engine management system market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive engine management system market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

