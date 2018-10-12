Agricultural Biologicals Market Report 2018 – Bayer Cropscience AG, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Isagro SPA

Agricultural Biologicals are seed treatment products derived from natural materials such as plant extract & naturally occurring microorganisms to improve crop productivity & quality. These are used to substitute chemicals used in agriculture farming. They offer protection of crops against insects, weeds, and pests. Agricultural Biologicals help farmers to grow healthy & nutritious food. Biological agriculture is economically sustainable agricultural production procedure, which helps use of safer products for crop treatment. Agricultural Biologicals offer various advantages such as reducing environmentally harmful consequences and using nonrenewable natural resources.

Reducing chemical risks and easy residue management, increasing worldwide population, government support and promotions, increasing productivity & yield, and rising demand for organic products are the factors propelling the growth of the Agricultural Biologicals Market. Though, lack of knowledge about usage of biologicals and easy application of chemical fertilizers may hinder the growth of the market. However, high demand of biologicals in developing countries and increasing adoption of microbial seed treatment products might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

The global agricultural biologicals market is segmented into product type, application and geography. The agricultural biologicals market is segmented by product as biofertilizers, biopesticides, and biostimulants. Further, the market is segmented by application as oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, and fruits & vegetables.

Based on geography, global agricultural biologicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Bayer Cropscience AG, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Isagro SPA, Novozymes A/S, Syngenta, Marrone Bio Innovation Inc., Koppert B.V., Arysta Lifescience Limited, and Valent Biosciences Corporation, among others.

Product Type Segments

Biofertilizers

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Application Segments

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

