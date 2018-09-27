New Digital Signal Controller (DSC) accelerates DSP performance for time-critical control applications

dsPIC33CK is Microchip’s highest performance single-core DSC in an ultra-small package

26 September 2018, New Delhi, [NASDAQ: MCHP] — System designers looking for digital signal processing power with the design simplicity of a microcontroller (MCU) can now utilise a new 16-bit Digital Signal Controller (DSC) from Microchip Technology Inc. Designed to deliver faster deterministic performance in time-critical control applications, the new dsPIC33CK DSC has expanded context-selected registers to reduce interrupt latency and new, faster instruction execution to accelerate Digital Signal Processor (DSP) routines. This dsPIC33CK single core family complements the recently announced dsPIC33CH dual core family based on the same core.

With 100 MIPS performance, the core delivers almost double the performance of previous single-core dsPIC® microcontrollers, making it ideally suited for motor control, digital power and other applications requiring sophisticated algorithms such as automotive sensors and industrial automation. It has been designed specifically for controlling multiple sensorless, brushless motors running field-oriented control algorithms and power factor correction.

The device is also designed to ease functional safety certification required by many automotive, medical and appliance applications where safe operation and shutdown in failure situations are critical. The device includes integrated functional safety features for safety-critical designs such as: RAM Built-In Self-Test (BIST) for checking RAM health and functionality; Deadman Timer for monitoring the health of application software through periodic timer interrupts within a specified timing window; Dual Watchdog Timers (WDT); Flash Error Correction Code (ECC); Brown Out Reset (BOR); Power On Reset (POR); and Fail Safe Clock Monitor (FSCM).

“Microchip’s 16-bit DSCs are highly efficient with minimal delay or latency into the system, and this new core is our best yet,” said Joe Thomsen, vice president of Microchip’s MCU16 business unit. “The feature set and performance make the dsPIC33CK family ideal for time-critical functions such as controlling the precise speed or rotation of a motor, as well as safety-critical functions to ease functional safety certification and ensure dependable operation.”

The dsPIC33CK family features a CAN-FD communication bus to support new automotive communication standards. It comes with a high level of analog integration including high speed ADCs (3.5 Msps), analog comparators with DACs, and operational amplifiers, enabling motor control applications with smaller footprints and lower bill of material costs. The MCUs include a 250-ps resolution PWM which equivalent to 4 GHz carrier frequency for advanced digital power topologies. Live Update of firmware (with up to 2×128 KB blocks) is also offered to support high-availability systems, especially important for digital power supplies.

Development Support

The dsPIC33CK is supported by Microchip’s MPLAB® development ecosystem including Microchip’s free, downloadable and award-winning MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE), MPLAB Code Configurator, XC16 C Compiler tool chain and MPLAB in-circuit debugger/programmer tools.

The dsPIC33CK Curiosity Board (DM330030) is a cost-effective and flexible platform, enabling customers to rapidly create a feature-rich prototype. Motor control PIMs are available with internal (MA330041-2) and external (MA330041-1) op amps for use with for Microchip’s MCLV-2 and MCHV-2/3 systems. The dsPIC33CK PIM for general purpose platforms (MA330042) is available for the Explorer 16/32 development board (DM240001-2). The Digital Power Starter Kit (DPSK-3, DM330017-3) and Digital Power PIM (MA330048) are also available.

Availability

The dsPIC33CK is available in eight package variants ranging from 28 to 80 pins and as small as 5 x 5 mm. Memory sizes range from 32 to 256 KB of Flash.

