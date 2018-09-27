New Book, “Good Things Come From Hard Times”, Now Published with Author Edition Signed Copies Available

Press Release Announcing New Book “Good Things Come From Hard Times” by published author Keith Daniel Washo. Learn more about the book and where to get the author signed copy edition.

Learn more about overcoming adversity, getting through lifes challenges, and coming through successfully and prospering in the book, “Good Things Come From Hard Times” by Keith Daniel Washo featuring interviews from conversations with leading executives.

Just in time for the holidays and Christmas 2018 the book, “Good Things Come From Hard Times”, is now available as author edition signed copies from KeithWasho.com and for sale at Amazon.com.

This new book proposes good things come from hard times. That every challenge you face is a gift. Learn how adversity provides you a special seed to plant that with the right care and actions blossoms beautifully into a better you, a better life, and better future. For over a year published author of the “Heart of Success”, Keith Daniel Washo, researched and interviewed more than a dozen executives learning how they overcame challenges. In this book you will enjoy wisdom shared from these executives coupled with great quotes and anecdotes giving insights to lift you up, over, and through any adversity you face. All the advice shared in this book will help you become a bigger, better, wiser, and stronger person.

“I’m excited to share this book with everyone and offer up a hopeful and inspiring message that can help anyone get through hard times,” said Washo. “It’s my aim in this book to give helpful insights, wisdom, and tangible things to do toward overcoming challenges. May the message shared help people move forward strongly to open up new opportunities that result in new blessings.”

What experts are saying about this book:

“If you’re seeking help in overcoming adversity and looking for a good perspective to get you through any challenges this book is an insightful read that can help your mind, heart, and soul. “

—Dr. Matt Capuano, family medicine doctor in Rochester, New York and affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.

“Good Things Come From Hard Times is filled with wise advice on succeeding in relationships and life. These helpful tools will change your perspective in a powerful way.”

—Dorie Clark, adjunct professor at Duke

University’s Fuqua School of Business and author, Entrepreneurial You, and Stand Out

Keith Daniel Washo is now offering signed and personalized message versions of the book. Interested readers can find the book and learn more at KeithWasho.com

