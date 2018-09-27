Lithography Equipment Market Report 2018 – Orbotech, USHIO America, Inc., ORC Manufacturing Co., Ltd., ASML

Global Lithography Equipment Market is estimated to reach $491.7 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2017 to 2025.Lithography equipment is widely used and designed for printing complex circuit designs on silicon wafers which are mostly raw materials for integrated circuits (ICs). Printing procedure is amongst the most expensive as well as critical steps in wafer fabrication. So, lithography equipment is now highly adopted in the IC industry as cost-efficient improvements in the production technology. Increasing demand for semiconductor IC for application in numerous areas including sensor devices, communication, memory devices, and consumer electronic devices is further created the requirement for effective and cost-efficient printing equipment of IC making like lithographic equipment.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/lithography-equipment-market-report/request-sample

Increasing requirement for semiconductor ICs, the arrival of innovative technology, increasing government support are the factors driving the growth of the lithography equipment market. However, complex manufacturing process may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, rapid growth in advanced packaging market might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

The global lithography equipment market is segmented on the basis of technology, packaging platform, application, and geography.The market is segmented by technology as mask aligner, laser direct imaging, projection, and laser ablation. Packaging platform includes 3D IC, FO WLP wafer, 2.5D interposer, WL CSP, embedded die, flip chip bumping, 3D WLP, FO WKP panel, glass panel imposer. Further, the market is segmented by application as MEMS devices, advanced packaging, and LED devices.

Based on geography, global lithography equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Orbotech, USHIO America, Inc., ORC Manufacturing Co., Ltd., ASML, EV Group, Nikon Corporation, Cannon U.S.A., Inc, SUSS MICROTEC SE., Veeco Instruments Inc., and SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd., among others.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/lithography-equipment-market-report/toc

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Lithography Equipment Market with respect to major segments such as technology, packaging platform, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Lithography Equipment Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Lithography Equipment Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Lithography Equipment Market

Technology Segments

Mask Aligner

Laser Direct Imaging

Projection

Laser Ablation

Packaging Platform Segments

3D IC

FO WLP Wafer

2.5D Interposer

WL CSP

Embedded Die

Flip Chip Bumping

3D WLP

FO WKP Panel

Glass Panel Imposer

Application Segments

MEMS Devices

Advanced Packaging

LED Devices

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/lithography-equipment-market-report/request-customization

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com