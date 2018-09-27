GlobalLogic appoints Puneet Gupta as its Chief Technology Officer for India / APAC Region

Bangalore, September 26: GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in digital product engineering services, today announced the appointment of Puneet Gupta as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) who will be responsible for the technology and innovation strategy for the company in India and APAC. Puneet is an industry veteran, a futurist and a digital transformation leader. His newly created position at GlobalLogic envisions to forge partnerships with business leaders to understand the current and future technology needs of the industry. Puneet will report directly to the Managing Director and India & APAC Head, Mr. Sumit Sood, while working closely with the company’s global practices head to sustain the innovation and technology leadership for GlobalLogic.

Commenting on Puneet Gupta’s appointment, Sumit Sood, Managing Director and India & APAC Head, GlobalLogic said, “We are thrilled to have Puneet on board and look forward to his expertise in developing innovative technology platforms and services at GlobalLogic. In this exciting time of technology driven change, Puneet’s appointment as CTO will play a vital role in charting out a strong technology roadmap for the company.

Puneet brings in more than two decades of diverse digital and global experience, with a background in Computer Science and Electronics Engineering. He was previously associated with brands such as Infosys, ITC Infotech, Brillio, Marketelligent & Imaginesales Technologies among other. He is also a recognized researcher with over 60 grated patents in mobile, social technologies and user experiences. He is also an established author with over 100 published articles. Puneet will be based out of the newly launched, expanded GlobalLogic facility in Bangalore.

“As a leading player in the digital product engineering space, this is a fantastic time to be joining GlobalLogic. I am delighted to be entrusted with the opportunity to expand the company’s technology agenda for digital transformation. Our world is changing faster than ever with everything becoming smarter and more digitally connected — I am looking forward to helping the company expand our innovative offerings and footprint in India and APAC,” said Puneet Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, GlobalLogic India.

GlobalLogic believes in combined evolution, not only in terms of its talent but also on the growth tangent with passion for continually creating new business value in an entrepreneurial setting. Building upon the company’s accomplishments in its client-centered digital innovation strategy, Puneet’s appointment signifies GlobalLogic’s momentum in the global market. After the recent appointment of Nitesh Banga as the global COO and further expansion of GlobalLogic’s India operations with a new office space in Bangalore, this move extends and further reinforces GlobalLogic’s commitment to its clients’ digital innovation priorities.

The company recently also announced that Partners Group bought a stake in GlobalLogic Inc. from funds advised by private equity firm Apax Partners, in a deal that values the software development company at more than $2 billion.

