Cultivator Market 2025 Driven by Growth Factors, Applications, Key Players and Regions

27th September, 2018- Cultivator Market is ensuring growth at a rapid CAGR in forthcoming period due to daunting figures in tractor sales. A cultivator is used to assist farmers in increasing their farm production and help in tilling land and loosening soil and remove weeds. Tillers are used to prepare land for farming, hence are small in comparison with cultivators.

The primary growth drivers to the cultivator market includes a burgeoning population and growing demand for food and a need to increase yields to sustain demand. Since farmers are the end-users of cultivator and tillers, cultivators help loosening the soil and removing weeds. Tillers are comparatively big in comparison to cultivators. The increasing demand for food in China, Brazil and India has government boosting subsidies in this market. Since automation has taken over in farming, farmers are taking up to lands tilling and products are seeing a manifold rise in developing countries.

Top Key Manufacturers of Cultivator market are :-

Kverneland AS

King Kutter

NorTrac

Field Tu

Kelley Manufacturing

Great Plains Ag

TROY-BILT

Other

Cultivator Market by Product Type:

Rigid Models

Hydraulic Folding

Others

Cultivator Market by Applications:

Farm

Garden

Others

Geographical Analysis of Cultivator Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

A better crop yield and ease of doing chores are reasons for growth of the cultivator market. The cultivator market is expected to grow in a large proportion at a rising CAGR in forthcoming period owing to government initiatives. The growth factors for cultivators are the government initiatives with lower pricing and dual functionality viz land preparation and weeding that have aided positive growth for cultivator industry. The two major growth drivers to the cultivators market include total area of land under cultivation and global sales of tractors in the country. The demand for better crop has given into subsequent support from government.

Segmentation of cultivator market by type includes tillers and cultivators. Cultivators are largest in terms of volume and tillers in terms of revenue. The geographical segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America. North America has largest line-up of tractors with Asia Pacific coming second, being penetrative enough to make an impact. Developing regions are holding back with lower opportunities in this otherwise highly flourishing market but low spending is hampering the market.

The key players in the cultivator market include GCO tractor, CNH-GlobalNV, Deere and company, Escorts, Farmtrac Tractor Europe, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Massey Ferguson Tractor, Caterpillar,Inc., Same Deutz-FAHR, Fendt, Escorts, Valtra, Daedong –USA Inc, Class Tractor, Kioti T RactorBelarus Tractor, Case I H, and Kubota Tractor Corp.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Cultivator Market Analysis By Regulatory Cultivator Market Analysis By Service Type Cultivator Market Analysis By Equipment Type Cultivator Market Analysis By Service Contract Cultivator Market Analysis By Service Provider Cultivator Market Analysis By End-User Cultivator Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Cultivator Companies Company Profiles Of The Cultivator Industry

