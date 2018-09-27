Choose a charming 925 sterling silver jewelry for the girlfriend, some of the tips should know

Silver is one of the most versatile precious metals available on the market. It not only makes for extremely affordable jewellery, it’s also diverse enough to suit almost any style and personal taste. 925 sterling silver is not as expensive as pure silver. Its prices are usually affordable. Anyone can purchase sterling silver rings(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/birthstone-engagement-ring-c-8/ ), bracelets or necklaces and collect a considerable personal well looking and valuable jewellery. Gems and precious stones look even better when mounted in handcrafted silver jewellery rings, earrings, necklaces or bracelets.

Silver is one of the most affordable jewellery items available to purchase, but high quality silver is still the best option to choose from. Fine silver, or silver that is 99.9% pure, is actually too soft for jewellers to create the beautiful bracelets we so often see on the market.

That’s why so many of them are produced from sterling silver, which is silver mixed with other alloys to give it strength. A popular alloy to combine with silver is often copper, which gives the metal strength while maintaining its malleability for intricate designs.

With this combination of metals, there is the risk that silver jewellery contains too many alternative alloys. As a mark of quality to help you always purchase genuine sterling silver, items will often bear the term 925 Sterling Silver. This represents the 92.5% minimum for sterling silver jewellery to pass as high quality. Good quality silver jewellery is vital for its longevity, as well as its ability to keep anyone with sensitive skin free of irritation.

Engraving the ornaments on 925 sterling silver bracelets(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/925-sliver-bracelet-c-12/) is also a very popular way to personalize the bracelet to a loved one. Generally the chain itself is linked and allows for larger ornaments to be attached which are sizeable and thick enough to hold engravings.

If you’re looking for a great gift idea for perhaps your girlfriend then check out the wide range of sterling silver charm bracelets. Cosyjewelry.com have available and be sure to engrave them to create that really personal touch.