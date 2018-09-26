Safety Syringes Industry 2018, Deep Market Research Report Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Safety Syringes Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Safety Syringes Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Safety Syringes.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Safety Syringes Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Safety Syringes Market are Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Retractable Technologies, Inc., JMI Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation and Medtronic plc. According to report the global safety syringes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1786

An inbuilt safety mechanism is included in safety syringes and also a removable or permanently attached needle. This help to avoid accidental needlestick injuries. The introduction of law by several countries, that make sure, the compulsory use of safety syringes to decrease needle stick injuries and prevent needle re-use. High occurrence of chronic diseases such as diabetes is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, increasing number of patients using safety syringes for insulin injection, thus increasing demand for safety syringes. According to the American Diabetes Association, in 2015, around 30.3 Americans had diabetes, which is 9.4% of the total U.S population. Moreover, high incidence of HIV, HBV, and other blood borne diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness about safety syringes are the factors likely to fuel the market in the coming years. On the other hand, lack of awareness about the blood borne diseases that is caused by needle stick injuries and other delivery methods in emerging market is likely to restraint the growth of the market.

Rising population and increasing incidence of diabetes and blood borne diseases is likely to drive the growth of the market in this region. According to survey more than 60% of the people with diabetes live in Asia, with almost one-half in China and in India. Moreover, growing government support is likely to boost the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, North America is expected to be the largest market for safety syringes. The developed healthcare sector and the awareness about prevention of diseases are the factors drive the growth of this market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global safety syringes market covers segments such as, product type and end use. On the basis of product type the global safety syringes market is categorized into retractable safety syringes, auto-disable syringes and non-retractable safety syringes. On the basis of end use the global safety syringes market is categorized into clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global safety syringes market such as, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Retractable Technologies, Inc., JMI Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation and Medtronic plc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global safety syringes market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of safety syringes market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the safety syringes market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the safety syringes market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-safety-syringes-market