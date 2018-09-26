Recycled Plastic Fabric Marketto Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2026

Global Recycled Plastic Fabric Market: Overview

Recycled plastic fabric is broadly defined as collection of waste plastic fabrics that are recycled, processed with various technologies, and finally treated with chemicals and additives to produce a newer plastic fabric. Most companies create fabrics from plastic waste from oceans. This fabric is known as Oceania plastic fabric. It is finally converted into fibers by utilizing zero-waste 3D printing technology. Adidas, G-Star Raw, and Patagonia are some of the leading brands that produce fabrics from recycled wool and recycled polyester, which is made from fiber created from used plastic bottles, unusable manufacturing waste, and worn-out garments. For instance, Adidas AG, a leading manufacturer of shoes, clothing, and accessories, formed a partnership with Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization, to produce running shoes made from 95% recycled ocean plastic, typically recycled polyester. In 2017, Adidas AG announced the production of one million pair of footwear using recycled plastic from coastal areas.

Get Research Report Overview @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/recycled-plastic-fabric-market.html

Global Recycled Plastic Fabric Market: Key Segments

The global recycled plastic fabric market can be segmented based on product and application. In terms of product, the global recycled plastic fabric market can be categorized into polyester terephthalate (PET), polyurethane, HDPE, LDPE, polypropylene, nylon, and others. Recycled polyester-based fabrics are ten times stronger than normal polyester fabrics and can resist the growth of fungi, mold, and bacteria. Based on application, the market can be classified into clothing, industrial, medical, and household & furnishing. Clothing is a leading application segment of the global recycled plastic fabric market. Rapid expansion of the textile industry across the globe and shift in demand toward sustainable products manufactured by leading companies such as Nike, Patagonia, and Otto Group to reduce energy and carbon emissions are expected to boost the segment during the forecast period. Medical application of recycled plastic fabrics is also expected to gain popularity due to rise in geriatric population and increase in demand for antimicrobial textiles.

Increase in pollution and global warming due to rise in accumulation of plastics near coastal areas is anticipated to drive the recycled plastic fabric market during the forecast period. Utilization of recycled plastics for manufacturing fabrics aids in significant reduction in energy and carbon dioxide emissions. Recycling of plastic into fabrics is an expensive process as it contains harmful chemicals that may require further processing, making the process expensive and labor intensive. This is expected to restrain the market.

Global Recycled Plastic Fabric Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the recycled plastic fabric market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, North America and Europe are expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Rise in awareness regarding sustainable textile production is propelling demand for recycled plastics for textile production. Many companies in the U.S., Italy, Germany, etc. are joining hands with environmental organizations to recycle waste plastic bottles in order to create sustainable products. In addition, many fashion designers are also coming forward to adopt sustainable clothing to support the environment. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. Rise in population and rapid expansion in the textile industries in emerging economies such as India, China, etc. are some of the factors expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are less mature region of the market compared to other regions due to low product awareness. However, product awareness through brand promotion and capacity expansion by various textile producers is likely to boost sales in the regions during the forecast period.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46752

Global Recycled Plastic Fabric Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the recycled plastic fabric market are Lenzing AG, Teijin Ltd, Foss Performance Materials, and Vivify Textiles.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.