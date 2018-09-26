Cable Glands Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2026

Global Cable Glands Market: Overview

A cable gland is a device designed to attach and secure the end of an electric cable to the equipment. Cable glands, also known as sealing glands or strain reliefs, allow the barrier penetration while offering sealing protection. They can be utilized in probes, wires, and power and signaling cables. Manufacturers offer a wide range of cable glands depending on material, mode of utilization, cable size, type of cable, and pressure range.

Get Research Report Overview @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cable-glands-market.html

Cable glands are designed with a completely smooth external surface with a rounded surface so as to prevent accumulation of foreign contaminants such as bacteria or dust. Cable glands have no sharp edges or bare bolting threads. Due to their smooth surface finish, cable glands used for getting washed quickly by water or steam jets. The advancement in technology and applications has driven the demand for cable glands. Cable glands are used in applications in pharmaceutical labs, semiconductor manufacturing, and in industries such as food & dairy processing, chemical production, and chemical processing.

Global Cable Glands Market: Key Segments

Based on cable type, the cable glands market can be classified into armored cable glands and unarmored cable glands. Based on material type, the market can be divided into brass, aluminum, plastic, and stainless steel. Brass is the most widely used material for manufacture of cable glands, due to its essential properties which makes it suitable for use in the industrial environment. Aluminum and stainless steel are also being increasingly used in the production of cable glands. Aluminum is the abundant metal, while stainless steel offers several benefits such as temperature and pressure insulation.

Based on end-user industry, the Cable Glands Market has been segmented into aerospace, construction, manufacturing, processing, oil & gas, and power & utilities. The large-scale upgrade and construction of oil refineries is driving the demand for cable management tools across the globe. Power & utilities has traditionally been a major end-user of cable glands market. The construction segment is expected to highest CAGR, followed by the aerospace segment, during the forecast period.

The worldwide increase in construction activities is expected to be a major factor driving the demand for cable glands market during the forecast period. Cable glands are employed extensively in junction boxes, electric panels, and power connectors in buildings. Hence, rise in the construction of new buildings is likely to boost the demand for cable glands during the forecast period.

Fluctuations in raw material prices and high competition in the market are expected to affect profit margins of manufacturers in the near future. Manufacturers of cable glands are planning to extend their geographical reach in order to attract new consumers and decrease their dependency on third-party suppliers.

Numerous regional vendors of cable glands are offering modified solutions at prices lower than those in case of international vendors for expanding their presence in the global cable glands market. New vendors entering the cable glands market find it difficult to compete with international vendors on parameters such as features, functionalities, and material quality.

Based on region, the global cable glands market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America is expected to dominate the global cable glands market during the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific. Europe and North America collectively constitute more than 50% share of the total market. The markets in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are slated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45813

Global Cable Glands Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global cable glands market are 3M, ABB, Axis Communications, BARTEC, BEISIT, Bimed, CCG Cable Terminations, Dowell’s, Elsewedy Electric, Emerson, Ensto, Flucon Components, Geissel, Gerich, Hubbell, and HUGRO Armaturen.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com