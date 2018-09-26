Best Way to Complete Your Weight Loss Journey

Renowned abdominal weight loss specialist, Dr. Thomas Roshek, talks about abdominal cosmetic surgery and how it can benefit weight loss patients.

August 27th, 2018 – The experts at The Nicholson Clinicfor Weight Loss Surgery recommend abdominal cosmetic surgery for patients who experience stomach muscle laxity and retain excess abdominal skin after dramatic weight loss. After working hard to lose weight, a toned tummy and surrounding abdominal areas can help patients feel even more confident in their weight loss treatment. Abdominal cosmetic surgery has been proven to:

● Reduce the amount of excess skin on the abdomen

● Tighten muscles in the abdominal areas

● Flatten skin on the stomach

Causes of Excess Skin

Loose or excess skin can happen to anyone that has undergone weight loss surgery. Excess skin can still occur through a weight loss plancombined with exercise; however, this is especially common with patients who have had weight loss surgery and lost an extreme amount of weight.

Usually when patients lose weight slowly through diet and exercise, skin has time to adjust to these physical changes. In rapid weight loss solutions as seen with surgery, the skin loses it elasticity and muscles remain loose. The same result can occur after pregnancy.

Why Choose Abdominal Cosmetic Surgery

In an interview, Dr. Thomas Roshek explains that there are three main types of patients who are good candidates for abdominal cosmetic surgery. “Many patients that we see at the Nicholson Clinic have lost a significant amount of weight and represent a large portion of these patients.”

“There are also some patients who have children and just can’t seem to tighten that abdomen no matter what they do.” says Roshek, “and then there are some patients who have abdominal or groin hernias and their hernias are so large that they cannot exercise.”

Research shows that abdominal cosmetic surgery greatly increases the patient’s probability of continued weight loss in the future, and the majority of patients feel happier and more confident after the procedure.

The Goal of Abdominal Cosmetic Weight Loss Surgery

Dr. Roshek continues, “We’re trying to restore the abdominal compartment, the form and function. We can tighten muscles and we can remove excess skin.” He explains that the ultimate goal is to “hit the reset button for some patients to help transform their bodies back to when they were younger and firmer.”In addition to focusing on the abdominal region, Nicholson Clinic also partners with plastic surgeons who can add-on other cosmetic procedures such as arm, thigh, breast and back.

One of Dr. Roshek’s patients, Trina, explains in the interview that she lost 100 lbs. after weight loss surgery, but abdominal wall reconstruction was “the completion to [her] journey.”

With continued weight loss maintenance, patients can complete their weight loss journey with cosmetic abdominal surgery.

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.