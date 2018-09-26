Asthma Spacers Market Key Drivers and Vendor Landscape Analysis by 2025

Aerosol drug delivery is the most commonly used route for the management of respiratory diseases. Metered dose inhaler (MDI) is a popular mode of aerosol delivery. Metered dose inhalers are the most common type of inhalers used in asthmatic conditions. A spacer usually attached with MDI is an external device that provides better drug delivery by increasing inhalation and actuation. The major benefit of aerosol drug delivery is fast onset of therapeutic action as the drug is delivered to the target site of action. Spacers with metered dose inhalers are used to treat several respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cystic fibrosis. These inhalers deliver specific quantity of drugs directly to the lungs in the form of aerosolized drug that provides rapid pharmacological action.

There may be numerous spacer devices available in the market such as inhaler devices. Spacers can be specific in nature. Some spacers are to be used with specific MDIs only for drug delivery and should not be used with other MDIs, otherwise drug delivery may be reduced. However, choice of spacer is also important since all spacer devices are not suitable to everyone. Therefore, it should be chosen carefully according to patient’s condition. For example, large volume spacers have capacity of 750 ml, while tidal volume of baby is 50 ml. Hence, large volume spacers can be used only in adults. Therefore for babies, spacer device with MDI is the only device available to be used in treating asthma conditions. They also require devices which include masks and a valve, for controlling the inhalation and exhalation flow rates.

Asthma-related disease conditions in children are preventable with awareness, timely treatment, and education. Therefore, increase in awareness about proactive asthma management in children could be a profitable marketing opportunity in the asthma spacers market. COPD and asthma are a major concern in the U.S. and China due to high prevalence of these diseases and high number of smokers. This is likely to drive the asthma spacers market during the forecast period. In 2014, a report published by the American Lung Association stated that nearly 47% of the U.S. citizens live in counties with unhealthy levels of particulate or ozone pollution. Therefore, rise in environmental triggers is anticipated to fuel demand for asthma spacers during the forecast period.

The global asthma spacers market has been segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into Volumatic, Nebuhaler, Aerochamber, Babyhaler, and Fisonair. Based on distribution channel, the global asthma spacers market can be categorized into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and e-commerce. Retail pharmacies are expected to hold the largest market share due to rise in over-the-counter sale of spacers with MDIs.

The global asthma spacers market can be segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to continue to dominate the market due to rise in awareness and high cost of asthma management. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the second largest share of the market due to high incidence of asthma in countries such as India and China. China is likely to account for the largest share of the market in Asia Pacific owing to factors such as rapidly increasing geriatric population, high levels of pollution, and improvement in diagnosis rate.

Major players in the global asthma spacers market include AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Fisons, and Novartis AG.

