“FEMINA POP UP FEST IN ASSOCIATION WITH CATCH”– A MUST VISIT IN THE CITY THIS WEEKEND

Femina, India’s largest women’s brand is all set to host one-of-its-kind Pop Up Fest in association with Catch in CyberHub, Gurgaon which will bring together the best of food and fashion under one roof. The two day affair is sure to make your weekend lively with a host of interesting activities across 16 stalls that would appeal to all including one exclusive lounge area – Femina Kitchen.

Femina Kitchen Powered By Catch in association with Kaff will bring some lip smacking food to relish your taste buds with a live cooking counter by two different chefs. A workshop by one of the chefs will introduce you to the recipes made by Catch Masala and by using best quality products from Kaff appliances. The extravagant fest is a must visit for Tea lovers as well, as Typhoo Tea, UK’s one of the largest tea brand, will open its doors for sampling and selling of its select range of tea and fruit infusions. The siesta will unveil the best of fashion with a total of 24 fashion walks taking place across the span of two days. The fashion walks will be organised by various participating brands such as Typhoo Tea, Sheen, BabyG, Bata, Kaff and Olive by Spain.

Casio, Catch, Moments and a number of other enticing brands in addition to the aforementioned ones, all coming under one roof, is sure to make it a unique experience for each and every visitor. So get ready to Eat, Shop and Unwind this weekend at the Pop Up Fest by Femina and be unstoppable.

Date: 28th & 29th September 2018 (Friday & Saturday)

Venue: Cyber Hub, Gurgaon

Timings: 1 pm onwards