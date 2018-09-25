Dermal Fillers Market is Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2025

The medical device implants that are used to make face appearance fuller, smoother and clearer are known as dermal fillers. Dermal fillers are also used to increase the volume of the back of the hand. They are also known as soft tissue fillers, injectable implants, wrinkle fillers, etc. There are primarily two types of dermal fillers, viz. synthetic and natural. Natural dermal fillers have low risk of allergies as compared to synthetic fillers, while synthetic fillers last longer than the natural ones. More than 20 dermal fillers are approved by the FDA in the U.S.

The global dermal fillers market is likely to expand considerably during the forecast period. Rise in concern about beauty and physical awareness among people is a major factor attributing to the expansion of the global dermal fillers market. Increase in the geriatric population is another major factor contributing to the expansion of the global market. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 65 years and above is estimated to increase from 524 million in 2010 to 1.5 billion in 2050, which is anticipated to propel the expansion of the global dermal fillers market during the forecast period. The baby boomer population progressing toward the age of retirement is a major contributing group for the expansion of the global dermal fillers market. Furthermore, less time consuming, effective results, lower side effects, rise in demand from consumers, minimally invasive, technologically advance procedure, and rise in obesity are projected to be the other key factors that are likely to propel the expansion of the global dermal fillers market during the forecast period. High cost of the treatment, safety, and efficacy concerns are major restrains that can hamper the expansion of the global dermal fillers market during the forecast period.

The global dermal fillers market can be segmented into product type, materials, skin condition treated, methods of injections, and region. In terms of product, the global dermal fillers market can be segmented into absorbable dermal fillers and non-absorbable dermal fillers. In terms of materials, the global market can be segmented into hyaluronic acids, collagen, poly-l-lactic acid, calcium Hydroxylapatite, Polymethylmethacrylate. The hyaluronic acid segment is anticipated to dominate the global dermal fillers market since it is occurs naturally and reduces risk of allergies. In terms of skin area treated, the global market can be segmented into wrinkles, facial lines, sagging skins, and scars. In terms of method of injections, the global dermal fillers market can be segmented into linear threading, serial puncture, radial fanning, and cross hatching.

The dermal fillers market is projected to expand significantly across all the regions. In terms of geography, the dermal fillers market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global dermal fillers market, in terms of value, followed by Europe. The factors attributing to the expansion of the market in North America are rise in awareness among people about signs of aging, increase in prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle, and new technological advancements. Asia Pacific is anticipate to expand at a higher growth rate due to factors such as new technology, rise in disposable income, and prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle.

Major players in this segment are focusing on strategies to develop a treatment that has lower side effects, is cost effective, highly efficient, and long lasting. Prominent players operating in the global dermal fillers market include Laser & Skin, Maryland Dermatology Laser, Skin, & Vein Institute, LLC, Allergan, Galderma Laboratories, L.P, and Merz North America, Inc.

