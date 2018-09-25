Charcoal Face Wash Market Growth, Demand & Outlook to 2025

Charcoal Face wash Market: Introduction

Charcoal face wash is a latest addition in the cosmetics market, specially designed to deep cleanse and exfoliate the skin by the use of activated charcoal. Charcoal face wash market is expected to witness a dynamic growth during the forecast period due to its rising popularity among consumers.

Market Dynamics

Charcoal face wash market is witnessing a considerable expansion due to their increasing preference among consumers, owing to their positive skin cleansing impacts, coupled with multi-tasking properties such as acne-control and oil-control. Increased skin-care awareness among consumers coupled with rising demand of skin care products developed by natural sources like charcoal and aloe-vera are expected to drive the charcoal face wash market over the forecast years. Moreover, the affordable costs of charcoal face wash products available in market is also one of the key factors driving the charcoal face wash market in developed as well as developing countries. Charcoal face wash and cleansers produced by various companies are marketed by various e-commerce providers such as Alibaba and Amazon at a price as low as $10 (Boscia Detoxifying Black Cleanser). However, increased demand of charcoal face wash will escalate the charcoal production, which will result in the increase of deforestation, which will act as a significant restraint to the market growth. According to United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, it is estimated that 25% of globally harvested wood is for charcoal production in 2016.

By Packaging

Charcoal face wash market has been segmented into plastic tubes, bottles, and others. The charcoal face wash is widely available in plastic tubes, glass containers, bottles and jars. At present, the plastic tube packaging is dominating the market due to its rigidness and better protection of cosmetics from outer environment. Thermoplastic and thermosetting resins are the two widely used groups of plastics that are used to manufacture these packaging tubes. Plastic tubes are highly preferred by charcoal face wash manufacturers as they are highly non-reactive to the inside product.

By End-use

On the basis of end users, charcoal face wash market is segmented into male and female. The cosmetic market majorly targets the female customers due to the consciousness of females towards skin care and beauty, but due to the unmatchable benefits of charcoal, companies are manufacturing charcoal face washes for both men and women. The charcoal face wash is widely accepted and used by men across the globe, hence companies like Loreal, Clinique, Wow, and others are manufacturing a wide range of charcoal face washes, specially designed for men.

By Distribution Channel

On the basis of distribution channel, charcoal face wash market is widely divided into super markets, hyper markets, online stores, etc. Of all these, the charcoal face wash sales through online stores will have the dominant market share, as these products are widely promoted and sold by popular e-commerce companies such as Alibaba, eBay, Amazon, Flipkart, etc. E-commerce sites are highly preferred by consumers due to various price discounts, coupled with the free home-delivery services offered.

By Region

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share in global charcoal face wash market in the forecast period due to presence of a huge number of cosmetic manufacturers in countries like China, South Korea, Japan and India. The rising disposable income of consumers coupled with availability of resources to produce charcoal-based products in these countries will significantly contribute to the growth of Asia Pacific charcoal face wash market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global charcoal face wash market include Guangzhou Zuofun Cosmetics Co. Limited, Biocrown Biotechnology co. Limited, BuyWOW, Loreal, Clinique, Nature’s Organic, Pond’s, Biore, Olay, Oxyglow Cosmetics and Boscia.

