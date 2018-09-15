Agenty Delivers Highly Efficient Data Scraping Solutions For Various Businesses

Gurgaon, Haryana, (September 14, 2018): Agenty is a one of a kind SaaS platform that comes with smart, easy-to-use and automated web data extraction agents operating in cloud. The web scraping tool is perfect for professionals as well as businesses which make it possible for them to easily convert the comprehensive and unstructured data into machine readable data and structured spreadsheet without the need of any coding. The ease of use and proficiency of Agenty makes it the finest web scraping tool of its kind. From the very beginning, Agenty and its experts have been working on creating a huge set of smart and efficient automotive agents that can help in the extracting, cleaning, translating, validating and OCR big data systems for numerous businesses across industries like retail, machine learning, healthcare, artificial intelligence and other sectors. It is such features that make this web scraping software a major success.

The Agenty data extraction tool handles billion of pages of data for extracting key data points on a monthly basis. Since Agenty works as a SaaS platform which focuses on data screen scraping, it can be aptly described as a data-as-a-service solution that operates on a cloud platform. This innovative technological infrastructure has already helped countless business firms to manage their goals by handling large bulks of data in an efficient and systematic manner. The Agenty online web scraper can offer vital information that can be used for effectively training AI algorithms or even having clear ideas about competitor pricing. It is for this reason that this data scraping tool is regarded with high importance.

