Suncity School adjudged as Top CBSE School in Haryana

Gurugram: Suncity School, Gurgaon was conferred as the top CBSE School under the category of ‘Innovative Teaching’ in Haryana region by Education today, a leading education portal. This award was presented during the ‘North Educator’s Summit and School Merit Awards 2018-19’ at Hotel Taj City Center, Gurgaon. The chief guest was eminent educationist Dr. Shyama Chona (Padma Shree Awardee, 1999) who enlightened the show with her lifetime experiences.

Out of 1,600 schools a survey of 835 was conducted and only a few handpicked schools and pre-schools were nominated for the awards and shortlisted. The survey was conducted for the schools in northern states of India i.e. Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. These vote based awards were comprised of votes from parents, judges and various parameters such as academics, holistic development, innovative teaching, infrastructure, safety, and co-curricular activities.

The popular award was received by Mrs. Reema Khanna, Head of communications, Suncity School in a grand ceremony attended by K-12 school leaders and eminent educationists of the country. The panel of the jury for the North School Merit award based their rating on independent survey and parameters such as parents voting, Academic Reputation, Innovative Teaching, Co-curricular Activities, Value for Money, Sports education, Parents Choice, Holistic development, Individual Attention and Infrastructure Provision.

An elated Mrs. Rupa Chakravarty, Principal, Suncity School congratulated the staff and the students for their remarkable contribution and achievements. She also thanked the parents for their continuous trust and support.