New Media Film Festival Calls to Attend 10th New Media Festival to Get An Unforgettable Experience

Los Angeles, CA (September 14, 2018) – The New Media Festival is conducted every year and now the organizers have announced the dates for the Festival to be conducted in 2019. The dates will be the 1st and the 2nd of June 2019.

Creators can submit their creations to this first major festival that celebrates innovation, platforms, mediums and story. They will get the opportunities outside the festival for their creations. As the organizers are UFFO Code of practices member, the creators will gain better exposure for their works. Regardless of whether they are experts, novice or even general public can submit their creations to the festival organizers online.

It has been decided by the organizing committee that the film festival is going to give away a total of $45,000 USD in awards. The awards are going to be presented in more than 20 categories. There will be the Best in Category awards like the Grand Prize Awards and the Audience Awards. The judges will from Emmys, Marvel, HBO and more.

People can attend this New Media festival as they will get many things like technology, food trucks, pitching, panel, networking and much more. They will get to see actors head shot at the Networking lounge. They can place one and take one at the New Media Marketing Table at the event. Red carpet, live music, screenings and Q & A sessions will enthral them for sure.

Most importantly, the organizers give back. They have recently did it to Izzy Foundation, Toys for Tots, Masai Tribe, Stadium Theatre, UCAP, WCS, KidsChance.KY, Tech Startups, Endangered Species, etc.

This festival is generally conducted in Los Angeles and one of the council members says “I could not think of a better city where this kind of artistic and cultural exchange could take place, other than Los Angeles. This festival brings the globe to Los Angeles and Los Angeles to the globe.”

About New Media Film Festival:

New Media Film Festival Cares about their work and the organizers very well know that the world, where technology is ever-improving, the best story alone will satiate the soul of the humans. So, they honor story creators.

For more information, please visit http://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/

Contact:

New Media Film Festival

James Bridges Theatre

235 Charles E Young Dr N

Los Angeles, CA 90095

