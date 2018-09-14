Innovatively improve the essential function of the bag in korea

Carry Me, All Ways!

At that time then quickly and comfortably on the spot

Without replacing it with one belt, Transformed freely from shoulder to 5 WAY Bag string gives one comfort and convenience It is a functional bag.

When to put the bag in front! I put my arms …A sense of stability is born! Because weight is dispersed over shoulder, Experience weight gives much ~COAROO 5Way Balanced Bag

A handy shoulder bag with both hands free. However, it is often difficult with only one shoulder. Walk, shopping, bicycle lightly turn into a backpack!

It is easy to take things such as cool if it is a core. And bags in crowds such as trains and exhibitions, front! Since there is a core bag in front of that, It is relieved that the load is dispersed. The burden on the neck and shoulders can also be reduced.

Everyday bags will be heavy in multiple circumstances, anyone experiencing flowing and disturbing.

COAROO went out of the bag and started departing from a small idea that came from this inconvenience who suffered.

In Japan, there is an old traditional culture that carries a baby with only a long string alone, easily binds the obstructive kimono with a string “Tasuki” in life.

This long traditional culture was reborn with an idea that a bag which was inconvenient by the eyes of a Korean international student who went to study abroad in Japan is completely new.

COAROO weighs the bag and weighs the bag a bit more lightly and suggests a new way to use a little more comfortably.

We use it with confidence and convenience.

COAROO bag is an idea that was born as a result of having felt inconvenience to use Guy Joggy Bag and the baby carrier.

Bag strap is simple, but uses, complicated and awkward.

When traveling, when you go out with a child, you can change the way you carry it at the moment of carrying heavy books and documents every day, you can change it quickly and easily, you can make some help is.

Bonjour

Bonjour is durable for sewing handbags, making it easier and more comfortable to use while maintaining the integrity of each pocket as a side bag and maintaining the quality as a side bag for going out and walking or traveling It is a product planned for. .

Bag’s string One corner giving comfort and convenience only 5way Moment of carrying a bag Both hands are free to use, more practical and functional.

For a lighter going out, please make yourself comfortable and comfortable everyday with light carryouts of everyday belongings and multi core strap with bonjour.

