Enhance At-Home Child Safety with Window Treats Inc.’s Cordless Blinds

[Red Bank, 09/14/2018] – According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), cords in window coverings are one of the top five hidden hazards at home. A study published in the journal Pediatrics revealed that from 1990 to 2015, 17,000 children under six years old were brought to a hospital for window blinds-related injuries. It means an average of one child dies each month, mostly due to strangulation from window blind cords. Such is why Window Treats Inc.’s Cordless Blinds can help reduce and prevent such accidents.

Because of this, the CPSC has been recommending the use of cordless window treatments since 2010. Earlier this year, the American National Standards Institute approved the revision of window covering safety standards, requiring the majority of window covering products sold in the U.S. and Canada to be cordless by December 2018. This is something Window Treats Inc. has been doing for years, offering cordless window blinds for ultimate child safety at home.

Child-Safe with Chic Style

Window Treats Inc., a provider of custom window treatments in New Jersey, offers different window coverings that do not only have chic style but are child-friendly, too. As a Hunter Douglas window treatments dealer, the company offers parents peace of mind with its motorized window coverings that use the Hunter Douglas PowerView™ Motorization technology. This feature ensures ultimate child safety.

Window Treats Inc. has durable shutters that provide sun protection, privacy, and light control. Most importantly, shutters do not have cords, making them child-safe. The company also offers blinds and shades without dangling cords that could get tangled with children and pets. These window coverings are available in a wide selection of colors, styles, textures, and materials.

With an extensive selection of contemporary styles for cordless shutters, blinds, and shades, it will be easy for every parent to find the perfect child-safe covering for every window at home.

For over 20 years, Window Treats Inc. has been offering custom window treatments in various designs and materials in New Jersey. The company also provides in-home services for measuring, installation, repair, and consultation regarding window treatments.

