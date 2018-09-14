During 2017-2027, Fishmeal Market is expected to grow at 5.2% CAGR

Future Market Insights has analysed various facets of the global market for fishmeal in its new research publication titled “Fishmeal Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)”. The raw data obtained from secondary research has been filtered, well-furnished and arranged in a systematic format with the help of which key insights have been derived. The market is thoroughly analysed to gain intelligence on the various market trends changing the course of the market, the drivers that further the growth of the market, the opportunities that shape the future of the market and the restraints that hinder the growth process of the global fishmeal market. These various facets have been analysed across key regions in the globe including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA) to gauge the intensities of these facets and their impact on the overall market expansion. Based on historical data and current scenario, future insights on the market based on value and volume projections for a period of ten years have been included in this research report across each segment of the global fishmeal market.

Global Fishmeal Market: Forecast Highlights

As per the analytical research report on fishmeal market, the global market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace to reach a significant valuation by the end of the period of forecast. During 2017-2027, this market is expected to grow at 5.2% CAGR to reach a value of about US$ 10 Bn by the end of the assessment year from a value of around US$ 6 Bn in 2017.

Global Fishmeal Market: Segmental Analysis

The global fishmeal market is segmented by application, by use and by region.

By application, the animal feed segment is anticipated to radiate high market attractiveness and is projected to register a high CAGR of more than 5.0% during the period of forecast to reach a high valuation of about US$ 9.6 Bn by 2027 end. This segment is likely to show dominance over the forecast period in the global market

By region, the fishmeal market in Western Europe is anticipated to grow at a noteworthy pace to reach a high valuation by the end of the forecast period, thus leading the market in the coming years. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region also shows high potential and the fishmeal market in APEJ is projected to grow at a higher value CAGR of 5.8% during the period of forecast

By end use, the aquaculture segment is the largest as it reflects higher market value of around US$ 4.2 Bn in 2017 and dominates the global market

Global Fishmeal Market: Dynamics The research report covers drivers as well as restraints that govern the growth of the global market. Factors like rising demand for naturally sourced protein additives in animal feed, booming aquaculture industry, increasing product innovations coupled with expanding research and development in the market, rising feed industry, rising demand for fishmeal among new, superior and carnivorous fish species, expanding promotion facilities and launch of promotional campaigns, extensive salmon aquaculture farming, rising demand for high quality and healthy pet food, increased demand for meat owing to increased tourism activities across the globe, rising number of people opting for non-vegetarian dishes and increased consumption of fish as a major dish are triggering the growth of the global fishmeal market. High price fluctuations, increasing substitutes of fishmeal products and overfishing that has caused decline in production are posing challenges to the growth of the global fishmeal market.

Global Fishmeal Market: Competitive Scenario Research report on global fishmeal market has included profiles of some key players such as Oceana Group Limited S.A., TriplenineGroup A/S, EmpresasCopecS.A., Pesquera Diamante S.A., Pesquera Hayduk S.A., Ff Skagen A/S, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Biomega AS, Sardina D.O.O., Sarma Fish S.A.R.L, Pioneer Fishing Pty Ltd., Aker BioMarine Antarctic AS, TASA, Omega Protein Corporation, The Scoular Company, Calysta, Inc., Unibio A/S, Novus International Inc., Animalfeeds International Corporation and Alpha Atlantique in the competitive analysis section of the research report.