A delicious Haenam Chitosan Cabbage Kimchi with the 100% pure Korean farm product.

Chitosan cabbage was grown by pure sea breeze with pure water based on fertile red clay. Chitosan masterpiece kimchi was produced in traditional Namdo way. Using best natural ingredients as fruitful Haenam cabbage and chitosan, abundant blue crab, flatfish, our Kimchi smells less salted seafood, having tasty and deep flavor due to best ingredients and harmony of traditional skill.

Our Kimchi is a masterpiece Kimchi that attracts the global citizen’s taste, being acknowledged by the overseas countries. Haenam cabbage, born and grown in Haenam the end of the earth in Korea, is not advancing into the world. Masterpiece Haenam Kimchi, made of Haenam cabbage healthily grown in Haenam was acknowledged by the governor of Jeollanamdo and approved by HACCP of Korea Food & Drug Administration. Also, it is actively exported to the U.S., Great Britain, Canada, and Saipan, etc. by being approved by Japan JAS, which is so strict and selective.

“Haenam Chitosan Leaf Mustard Kimchi ” of Korea:

It is delicious Chitosan Leaf Mustard Kimchi which is made with plump and Red Korean Cabbage from Ttangkkeut village, Haenam. What is Haenam Leaf Mustard Kimchi? Excellent Haenam mustard leaf kimchi with pungent taste addicted at first taste Mustard leaf kimchi not to be missed in Jeolla Province! Spicy but unique astringent taste and smell of leaf mustard are the best.

Using best natural ingredients as fruitful Haenam cabbage and chitosan, abundant blue crab, flatfish, our Kimchi smells less salted seafood, having tasty and deep flavor due to best ingredients and harmony of traditional skill. This way, our Kimchi is a masterpiece kimchi that attracts the global citizen’s taste, being acknowledged by the overseas countries.

It is delicious Kimchi which is made with plump and crunchy Red Korean Cabbage from Ttangkkeut Village, Haenam, and with the 100% pure Korean farm product. The cabbage grown in red clay land from Haenam, the clean area at the southernmost tip, with ocean breeze, is pickled in bay salt from salt pond of Haenam. And naturally fermented fish with Korean crab of abundant Chitosan, flounder and yellow con-ina, is put wholeheartedly to bring the deep savor as comfort food.