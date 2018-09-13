Display Controller Market 2018 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing world of technology, display controller market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the display controller market is the increasing adoption of interactive displays in order to enhance customer service experience.

The global Display Controller Market, by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the display controller market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of display controller market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players like Texas Instruments in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. This is expected to be a major factor for the growth of display controller market. Growing adoption of interactive displays in retail sector is another major factor driving the growth of display controller market in the region. Growing demand for digital signage and e-learning are other factors driving the growth of display controller market in the region.

In the global display controller market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively faster adoption and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions. Within Asia Pacific, display controller market is projected to contribute faster to the growth of revenue backed by increasing demand for mobile computation devices and growing need for sophisticated display controllers in countries such as Japan, China and India. This is owning to the presence of key players like Samsung Electronics and Toshiba Corporation in the region. Samsung Electronics has been dominating the display controller market owing to the increasing demand for consumer electronics.

The display controller market is growing rapidly over 10% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 36 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in display controller market are – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Novatek Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Intersil (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Solomon Technology Ltd. (Hong Kong), RAiO Technology, Inc. (Taiwan) among others.

Display Controller Market Segmentation

The display controller market has been segmented on the basis of display type, video interface type and application. The application segment is further bifurcated into appliances, industrial control, medical equipment, office automation, automotive, mobile communication devices, entertainment and gaming and others. Out of which mobile communication devices sub segment accounted for the largest share of overall display controller market. Tablet and smartphones have generated the highest revenue from this segment and have also been the largest demand generators for display controllers market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of display controller market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in display controller market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing use of mobile devices, tablets and smartphones in that region.

