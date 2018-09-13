CUCO’S 10TH BIRTHDAY – CELEBRATING WITH OUR CLIENTS

This September marks an incredibly exciting milestone for CuCo Creative… our agency’s 10th Birthday!

You’ve no doubt already noticed our special 10 year birthday logo designed by our very own Creative Director.

CuCo always like to celebrate our birthdays in style, and this year was no exception.

Earlier this month, our whole team were taken on a surprise trip – a private, Segway Tour Experience through the Moors Valley Forest. An afternoon adventure rushing through the pine trees was exhilarating and made even more entertaining by one member of our team who managed to fall off their Segway twice (naming no names, Claudia!).

The team were also treated to an evening of decadence at the indulgent NEO Restaurant in Bournemouth – we can heartily recommend the Picked Dorset Crab and Gin Thai Cocktails in the Lounge Bar overlooking the Bournemouth Big Wheel!

It was a fabulous opportunity to celebrate the success of the past 10 years and reward our team for their hard work. Truly special memories to treasure throughout long and happy careers at CuCo.

This year being our agency’s 10th birthday however, we also wanted to include our clients in our celebrations and to say thank you, we decided to arrange a tour of Dorset’s English Sparkling Wine Vineyard, English Oak. No need to cross the channel to Epernay to discover exceptional sparkling wine!

After an inspiring and heart-warming speech from CuCo’s Directors, Christian and Tony, a selection of our clients and our team were taken into the beautiful and peaceful English countryside in the vineyard to discover the delights and challenges of producing Sparkling Wine.

The two hour tour, conducted by the vineyard owners themselves, took our clients outdoors for a relaxed walk through the seemingly endless rows of Pinot and Chardonnay vines. Then it was back to a comfortable visitors centre for a delicious wine tasting all together.

It was a joy to be able to celebrate our 10th Birthday with our team and clients and we can’t wait for an even more triumphant next 10 years!

Here’s to us!